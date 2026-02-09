Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Johnsburg’s Summer Toussaint

Johnsburg’s Summer Toussaint, right, works under the basket against Marengo earlier this season at Marengo High School in Marengo. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Name: Summer Toussaint

School: Johnsburg

Sport: Basketball

Why she was selected: Toussaint, a 5-foot-10 sophomore guard, became the 11th player in program history to surpass 1,000 career points and has helped lead the Skyhawks to a perfect 29-0 record through Saturday’s games. Johnsburg, ranked No. 5 in the Associated Press Class 2A statewide rankings, also won its first conference championship since 2017.

Toussaint is averaging a team-leading 19.5 points a game and has made 63 3-pointers. Johnsburg’s 29 wins this season are the most in program history, topping the 2005-06, 2006-07 and 2015-16 teams that finished with 28.

For her performance, Toussaint was selected as the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Dundee-Crown wrestling’s Teigen Moreno, Hampshire wrestling’s Michael Brannigan and Marian Central wrestling’s Jimmy Mastny also were nominated.

Toussaint answered a few questions from the Northwest Herald.

Summer Toussaint, Johnsburg (Photo provided by Johnsburg High School)

You became the 11th player in program history to score 1,000 points. What does that accomplishment mean to you?

Toussaint: It means so much to me because this has been my individual goal all season.

Did you do anything to celebrate?

Toussaint: We went to Chick-fil-A obviously because my family is their No. 1 customers.

What does winning the Kishwaukee River Conference championship mean to you and your team?

Toussaint: It means the world to us that we achieved one of our main goals of the season, and I couldn’t be happier.

Which teammate inspires you and why?

Toussaint: I don’t think just one inspires me. The whole team does. We have stepped up and improved so much this season. I’m so proud of us.

What are some of your favorite hobbies?

Toussaint: Just playing basketball, crafts like painting and watching movies.

What food could you win in an eating contest?

Toussaint: Chick-fil-A nuggets because they are bomb.

You just won a million dollars. What is the first thing you would buy?

Toussaint: Probably a car because I turn 16 in six months and don’t want to share a car with (my twin sister) Skye.

What is your favorite sports memory?

Toussaint: Middle school basketball because we were undefeated and I loved playing with all my friends.

What is your favorite professional sports team?

Toussaint: The Milwaukee Brewers.

What is your biggest pet peeve?

Toussaint: When people are late to everything.

What is your dream job?

Toussaint: I’m not sure what I want to do yet. I just want money, so hopefully since Skye is really smart she can get rich and I can just live in her basement.

What are your goals for the rest of the season?

Toussaint: To win regionals and sectionals and see where we can go from there.