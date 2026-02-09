Crystal Lake Central students walk out of class in ICE protest

Crystal Lake Central Students hold up signs protesting against Immigration and Customs Enforcement along Route 14 on Feb. 9, 2026. (Michelle Meyer)

About 100 Crystal Lake Central High School students walked out of class Monday to protest the actions of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

[ See more photos from the protest ]

The students began their march chanting “ICE out” at noon during lunch hours when students are free to leave campus. The group walked through downtown Crystal Lake before ending with a roadside protest along Route 14 by Jewel-Osco.

Crystal Lake-based Community High School District 155 officials said in a statement sent to staff and families the morning before the protest that the district does not “endorse walkouts that disrupt the educational process.”

“We will not encourage or discourage students from participating,” officials said in the statement. “Students who do not return to class will receive an unexcused absence for the periods missed.”

The statement continued to say administrators and staff would supervise participating students on school property, and the district coordinated with local law enforcement “to ensure student safety.” Police cars followed the students as they walked.

Some cars, which appeared to be driven by students, followed the protesters with Trump flags while playing “Ice Ice Baby” by Vanilla Ice.

Parent Karen Mahecha accompanied her daughter, who is a student at the school, during the walkout. She said she was proud of students turning out for the walkout.

“It’s a great cause, and I don’t believe in what the administration is doing,” Mahecha said. “Everybody deserves due process, whether you’re a citizen or not a citizen. It’s just getting ugly.”

The walkout comes after students elsewhere in the country and the Chicago region conducted walkouts protesting ICE last week. Students from schools in Joliet, Oswego and Chicago took part in protests.