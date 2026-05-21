New Sycamore firefighters, police sworn in

Kevin Finnelly and Sam Carlson became the newest members of the Sycamore Fire Department after they were sworn into their new positions by Sycamore Clerk Mary Kalk on May 18, 2026. (Camden Lazenby)

Four new Sycamore first responders were sworn into duty during the Sycamore City Council meeting Monday, May 18.

Kevin Finnelly and Sam Carlson took their oath as Sycamore’s newest firefighters in front of the Sycamore City Council, as more than a dozen Sycamore firefighters and police officers watched. City Clerk and Recorder Mary Kalk said Jake Noble, the department’s third hire, was unable to attend the meeting because of a school commitment.

The fire department wasn’t the only facet of the city that formally brought on new hires this week, however.

Sycamore police officers Nicholas Inden and Scott Allspaugh also took their oaths in front of dozens during the City Council meeting.

Sycamore Mayor Steve Braser spoke to the audience, which was larger than most council meetings, after the formalities.

“Thank you all for showing up to show support for your new comrades and for the city of Sycamore,” Braser said. “We really appreciate that from all of you guys, so thank you.”

Nicholas Inden and Scott Allspaugh were sworn in as Sycamore Police Officers during a Sycamore City Council meeting on May 18, 2026, by City Clerk Mary Kalk. (Camden Lazenby)

City Manager Michael Hall wrote on May 4 that Carlson, Finnelly and Nobel were hired to fill positions that had gone vacant after resignations and retirements within the fire department over the past year. At the time, he also said the city had approved three new positions in the police department.

On Monday, before badges were pinned onto officers Allspaugh and Inden, Sycamore Police Chief Erik Mahan took a moment to address the City Council, as well as those who took their time to watch the swearing-in ceremonies.

“Very, very excited to have these two talented, certified officers as part of our team,” Mahan said.