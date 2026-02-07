Hampshire crowns four champions, leads McHenry County teams at IHSA girls wrestling regional

Hampshire’s Stella Piazza accepts a bracket and medal after a win over Crystal Lake South’s Annalee Aarseth, left, at 115 pounds in varsity girls IHSA Regional Championship wrestling action on Saturday, February 7, 2026, at Hampshire High School in Hampshire. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

The growth of McHenry County girls wrestling was on display during Saturday’s championship bouts of the IHSA Hampshire Regional.

Hampshire crowned four winners, Huntley and McHenry landed two winners each, and Jacobs added one winner at the two-day regional tournament. Nine of the 14 champions competed for McHenry County schools, and 28 individuals from McHenry County schools secured top-four finishes to qualify for the Schaumburg Sectional.

“It’s crazy to see how much our team has grown,” said sophomore Samantha Diehl, one of Hampshire’s four champions. “This is our third year of having this team and when I came to meets in eighth grade, our team was small. ... It’s amazing to see how much this program has grown, and I hope it just continues to keep growing.”

Huntley’s Isabelle Singer, front, battles Hampshire’s Amelia Nidelea-Polani at 120 pounds in varsity girls IHSA Regional Championship wrestling action on Saturday, February 7, 2026, at Hampshire High School in Hampshire. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Diehl (190), Annabelle Mueller (105), Stella Piazza (115) and Amelia Nidelea-Polanin (120) all won titles for the Whip-Purs, who scored 149.5 points to take third out of 30 schools. One of two Hampshire wrestlers still undefeated, Piazza (22-0) picked up a major victory at her weight class. The freshman pinned Crystal Lake South junior Annalee Aarseth, a returning state finalist.

“I couldn’t let it get in my head and I put it in God’s hands,” Piazza said. “I really focused on getting my takedowns and staying in good positions at all times. Making sure I stayed in good positions was the No. 1 thing. I’m excited to see what’s next for me.”

Nidelea-Polanin (19-0) made quick work of Huntley’s Isabelle Singer in her title match. Nidelea-Polanin, a junior who claimed a third place medal at state last year, snatched six takedowns in the first period alone to win the bout by 21-5 tech fall. Diehl (33-3), who also finished third at state last year, pinned to win all three of her regional matches. She beat Palatine’s Irma Villa in the finals.

Huntley’s Janiah Slaughter, top, battles Woodstock’s Eva Hermansson at 100 pounds in varsity girls IHSA Regional Championship wrestling action on Saturday, February 7, 2026, at Hampshire High School in Hampshire. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

“I focused on hand fighting, being more offensive and quicker shots for takedowns,” said Nidelea-Polanin, whose confidence has been a boon to her success this season. “I’m definitely getting my fakes in and that helped a lot. ... We’re just hard workers.”

Huntley led all McHenry County teams in the standings, scoring 153 points to place second behind regional champion Wheeling. Janiah Slaughter (100) and Aubrie Rohrbacher (130) secured regional championships for the Red Raiders, who will send five wrestlers to sectionals. Slaughter (30-2) pinned Woodstock co-op’s Eva Hermansson in the championship bout.

“I was getting my shots at her ankles and making sure I could score,” said Slaughter, who credited her low singles and her elbow passes as key techniques in her regional title run. “The program has really grown and it’s going to keep growing. We’re still here.”

Huntley’s Aubrie Rohrbacher, left, and Jacobs’ Aryanna Geiger face off at 130 pounds in varsity girls IHSA Regional Championship wrestling action on Saturday, February 7, 2026, at Hampshire High School in Hampshire. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Rohrbacher (36-4), a two-time state medalist like Slaughter, recorded pins to win all four of her regional bouts. Rohrbacher, whose grandfather Scott Horcher is now the head girls wrestling coach at Huntley, defeated Jacobs’ Aryanna Geiger to win her championship. Singer (120) and Grecia Garcia (135) each placed second, while Donna Garcia (115) finished fourth to earn spots in the sectional.

“Over the years, I’ve really perfected moves that work for me,” said Rohrbacher, whose bond with her grandfather has grown through wrestling. “I trust him like I would any other coach, but there’s an extra level of strength and trust in that bond. It’s really amazing.”

McHenry finished fourth with 148 points, landing just two points behind host Hampshire. Natalie Corona (145) and Madalynn Sima (170) brought home regional titles for the Warriors, who will also advance five girls to the sectional. Corona (32-0) recorded two pins and a tech fall in her title run, while Sima (33-3) pinned her way through the bracket, winning four matches in the regional.

McHenry’s Natalie Corona pins Rolling Meadows’ Janet Brindis at 145 pounds in varsity girls IHSA Regional Championship wrestling action on Saturday, February 7, 2026, at Hampshire High School in Hampshire. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

“I was looking to try new things for sectionals,” said Corona, who didn’t have a single point scored on her in the regional tournament. “My mindset was to go in and get the job done. My doubles worked well for me and I feel really strong getting to them. My bars were how I pinned all of my opponents. I trust those moves.”

Alexa Colin-Garcia (110) placed second, while Brooklynn Anderson (190) and Nala Hernandez (235) finished fourth to earn sectional berths, which begins next Friday and ends on Saturday. Woodstock co-op placed fifth with 145.5 points and qualified four girls, including two runner-ups, for sectionals.

“My coaches in the corner motivate me,” said Sima, who clung to a four-point lead before getting her pin in the finals. “My teammates were cheering for me. I wasn’t ready to give up and I wanted to prove to myself that I could come out on top. ... Natalie and I grew up wrestling together and it’s fun to see us develop and grow.”

Jacobs’ Julia Felton, left, battles McHenry’s Alexa Colin-Garcia at 110 pounds in varsity girls IHSA Regional Championship wrestling action on Saturday, February 7, 2026, at Hampshire High School in Hampshire. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Hermansson (100) and Allison Hill (235) placed second, while Brianna Crown (170) took third and Hannah Olsen (130) finished fourth. Jacobs finished ninth with 82 points and will send three wrestlers, including regional champion Julia Felton (110), to the sectional. Felton (23-4), who capitalized on a scramble in the first period to build a lead, bested Colin-Garcia by 11-1 major decision.

“I was just trying to be offensive and work my moves,” Felton said. “I didn’t look at my brackets and I didn’t know what was going to happen. I just wrestled how I normally do and I knew I’d be fine.”

Geiger (130) placed second and Aaliyah Guichon (105) took third for the Golden Eagles. Harvard and Richmond-Burton, who tied for 12th place with 76 points, qualified a combined three girls for the sectional meet. Ithandehui Rosas (145) took third at her weight for the Hornets, while Brooklyn Peterie (135) and Madelyn Peterie (130) each placed third at their weight classes for the Rockets.

McHenry’s Madalynn Sima is declared winner over Rolling Meadows’ Leilani Brindis at 170 pounds in varsity girls IHSA Regional Championship wrestling action on Saturday, February 7, 2026, at Hampshire High School in Hampshire. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Ruby Gavina (125) will represent Dundee-Crown and Cait Jones (155) will represent Crystal Lake Central at next week’s sectional. Gavina took third and Jones placed second at their respective weight classes.

Melanie Granda (100) finished fourth and will represent Burlington Central at sectionals. Aarseth (115) placed second and qualified to represent Crystal Lake South at sectionals. Johnsburg, Marengo, Cary-Grove and Alden-Hebron did not advance any individuals.