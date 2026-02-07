2026 Election Questionnaire: John Elleson, U.S. House of Representatives, 9th District

Name: John Elleson

What office are you seeking: IL 9th Congressional District Seat

What is your political party?

What is your current age? 63

Occupation and employer: Minister, Lakewood Chapel

What offices, if any, have you previously held? No public office, but a 40 year history of serving the community in every area.

City: Arlington Heights

Campaign website: www.johnelleson.com

Education: 4 year College Degree in Pastoral Ministries

Community involvement: I’m heavily involved in the Chicagoland community. Belong to a number of community organizations.For 41 years I’ve helped people. I devoted my live to community service. I’ve lived in China a few years, did volunteer social service work all around the world.

Marital status/Immediate family: Yes- married to Sue Elleson for 41 years. Have 7 children. 2 working in high level government positions in Washington, DC. One the Chief of Staff for the IRS. One for a Congresswoman. One a local Chicagoland police office, one a local public school teacher. One an attorney. One married to a local minister.

What are your top three legislative priorities for your first year in the U.S. House?

Addiction and mental health services, immigration reform, fiscal responsibility.

What specific local issues in this district will guide your work in Congress?

Mental health and drug and alcohol addiction services. Immigration reform.

What federal funding priorities would you advocate for this district, including infrastructure needs like roads, bridges, broadband, and transit?

New Infrastructure for roads, bridges, broadband, and transit.

How will you prioritize the concerns of your district versus the priorities of your party?

Build Bridges. I believe you need to work across party lines.

Has Congress given up its Article I powers during the Trump administration? How would you restore congressional authority?

Maybe some. But a rebalancing is coming. I will hold our government accountable.

Do you believe any conduct of the current administration needs to be investigated?

Sure, that’s part of congressional oversight.

Has the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) gone too far in its recommendations?

Maybe some.

How will you work across the aisle to pass legislation?

That is who I am. Our church is 70 percent democrat and I’m a republican. Thats what I believe in. We work together. We all get along. Building bridges and forming relationships.

Do you support term limits for House members, and if so, what limits?

Yes- 6 years total. 3 terms.

Do you believe the President should have the constitutional authority to order military strikes and detain a foreign head of state without prior Congressional authorization? Why or why not, and where should Congress draw the line between executive action and its own constitutional war powers?

We need to be careful. There is a line and we cannot cross it. Congress needs oversight.

What is your position on U.S. intervention, specifically Ukraine, Israel and Venezuela?

We need to support Ukraine, help Israel, and play a condole in Venezuela.

What is your stance on border security and immigration reform?

Respect our borders. Legal immigration. Reform

Do you support changes to Social Security or Medicare to ensure long-term solvency?

Absolutely, it’s essential.

What should Congress do to address healthcare affordability?

Work to bring healthcare costs down.

Is the CDC a trustworthy, qualified source of information under RFK Jr.? How should public health policy be managed?

It never hurts to challenge the system. I have no problem with his work.

How should Congress regulate artificial intelligence, if at all?

We need to be involved. Regulation is necessary.

What issues do you feel like you differ from President Trump on?

I’d build more bridges and try to bring people together.

If Republicans hold the House in 2026, what issues should oversight committees investigate first?

Every oversight committee should be active and doing their job.

What issues, if any, do you agree with Democrats on?

I believe in finding common ground and working together on the important issues.

Should private equity and hedge funds be allowed to purchase so many homes?

No

Do you support or oppose the expansion of work requirements for SNAP recipients? Why?

It would depend.

Who are your top donors? How often do you speak with them?

I don’t take money from people. I go door to door talking with people. I’ve knocked on over 2000 doors. And will hit the whole district. That don’t take money it takes work.

How would you reform U.S. trade policy so that farms don’t need repeated bailouts from tariff impacts?

I don’t believe in these bailouts.