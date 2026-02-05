Norge Ski Club ends association with local bar over sign club says ‘encouraged violence’

A photo taken at Tinman's Pub went viral on Reddit following the Norge Ski Club's tournament. Dangling from the sign are bullet casings. The club said it has since ended is association with the bar. (Provided photo)

Norge Ski Club in Fox River Grove will no longer allow a nearby bar to sell tickets to the club’s annual ski jump tournament after a photo went viral showing a sign displayed at the establishment that the ski club says “encouraged violence.”

The photo was apparently taken last weekend – the same weekend of the club’s winter tournament – at Tinman’s Pub, located at 926 Route 22, right off of Ski Hill Road. The sign reads, a photo of which has circulated on multiple social media sites, reads: “Only one more liberal, and my windchime is complete.” The wooden sign includes shapes resembling rifle scope targets and bullet casings dangling from it.

Norge Ski Club shared a statement on its Facebook page Tuesday evening that condemned the sign’s message, which the statement said “encouraged violence against a specific political ideology.”

“While this business previously participated as a [ticket] button vendor, we want to be very clear: Norge Ski Club is not associated with any events after the jump, and we strongly condemn the message shared. We do not support violence implied or otherwise of any kind,” the Norge statement read. “Our mission is to promote the sport of ski jumping and to provide a unifying, welcoming experience for athletes, families, volunteers and our broader community. The message displayed does the opposite and does not reflect who we are or what we stand for.”

In the statement, Norge Ski Club announced it will not partner with the bar on future events or vendor opportunities.

“We remain committed to fostering a community rooted in respect, safety and a shared love of the sport,” the statement continued.

Norge Ski Club President Scott Smith said in an interview that the club rules prohibit any affiliation with politics.

Tinman’s Pub was listed as one of the Norge Ski Club’s vendors, where customers can purchase buttons to enter the ski jump tournament. The bar is not affiliated with the ski jump event itself, and it only sells buttons, Smith said.

“We want to be clear that the bar was not hosting a Norge event,” he said.

Tinman’s owner Maddy Brown said her bartenders have been receiving “threatening phone calls.”

“It’s gotten out of control,” she said. “I am afraid of my employees here.”

Brown said she received the sign as a gift and put it up “as a joke” about six years ago. Now she has taken it down, saying she didn’t mean to offend anyone, but adding that having a sign was a matter of freedom of speech.

Tinman’s has been a Norge vendor for 25 years, for as long as it’s been in business, Brown said.

Tinman’s has also been bombarded with negative reviews on its Facebook and Yelp pages. Yelp has temporarily disabled users from posting reviews.

“This business recently received increased public attention, which often means people come to this page to post their views on the news. While we don’t take a stand one way or the other when it comes to this incident, we’ve temporarily disabled the posting of content to this page as we work to investigate whether the content you see here reflects actual consumer experiences rather than the recent events,” the Yelp statement read.