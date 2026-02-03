Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Northwest Herald

Field narrows in 9th Congressional District Democratic primary

Suspended campaign, withdrawn candidate leaves 14 Democratic candidates vying for Schakowsky’s seat

Howard Rosenblum

Howard Rosenblum (Photo provided by candidate via Daily Herald)

By Daily Herald report

A one-time Democratic candidate for Illinois’ largely suburban 9th Congressional District seat has withdrawn from the race, and another has suspended his campaign.

Park Ridge resident Natalie Angelo this week said she’s no longer seeking the post. An Illinois State Board of Elections spokesperson confirmed she’s dropped out.

Additionally, Skokie resident Howard Rosenblum announced on Facebook that he’s paused his campaign.

Those decisions leave 14 active Democratic candidates for the seat now held by U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky of Evanston, who isn’t seeking reelection. The primary election is March 17.

Four Republicans also are running in their own primary.

The 9th District includes parts of Cook, Lake and McHenry counties.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20260203/us-congress-politics/field-narrows-in-9th-congressional-district-democratic-primary/

2026 Election2026 Election: 9th Congressional District9th Congressional DistrictMcHenry CountyLake CountyLake County Journal Front HeadlinesCook CountyJan SchakowskyMcHenry County Front HeadlinesShaw Local Front Headlines