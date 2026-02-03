Howard Rosenblum (Photo provided by candidate via Daily Herald)

A one-time Democratic candidate for Illinois’ largely suburban 9th Congressional District seat has withdrawn from the race, and another has suspended his campaign.

Park Ridge resident Natalie Angelo this week said she’s no longer seeking the post. An Illinois State Board of Elections spokesperson confirmed she’s dropped out.

Additionally, Skokie resident Howard Rosenblum announced on Facebook that he’s paused his campaign.

Those decisions leave 14 active Democratic candidates for the seat now held by U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky of Evanston, who isn’t seeking reelection. The primary election is March 17.

Four Republicans also are running in their own primary.

The 9th District includes parts of Cook, Lake and McHenry counties.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20260203/us-congress-politics/field-narrows-in-9th-congressional-district-democratic-primary/