Groundhog competition: Randall Oaks Zoo brings out Cedar the groundhog for weather predictions

Cedar the groundhog will be making his prognostication Monday, Feb. 2, 2026 at the Randall Oaks Zoo in West Dundee, where he lives full time. (Photo provided by Dundee Township Park District)

Woodstock Willie isn’t the only groundhog in town. Residents in Kane and McHenry counties have the option to participate in the Groundhog Day tradition at the Randall Oaks Zoo in West Dundee with their very own Cedar the groundhog.

Attendees can check out if Cedar will see his shadow, predicting six more weeks of winter, or if we will get an early spring at 7 a.m. Monday at Randall Oaks Zoo, located at 1180 N. Randall Road, West Dundee.

This is Cedar’s third prediction, zoo Manager Sara Peters said. The groundhog came to the zoo as an orphan from a wildlife rehabilitator when he was a few weeks old.

“Woodchucks, they imprint very easily on people,” she said. “Raising him from a baby is really difficult [for it] to then be released.”

The zoo faces some heavy competition from nearby Woodstock, which takes great pride in the holiday being the filming location of the beloved 1993 “Groundhog Day” film. Woodstock’s Groundhog Days events go on all weekend, leading up to the grand prognostication Monday morning from Woodstock Willie the groundhog in the historic Woodstock Square.

Randall Oaks Zoo, which is part of the Dundee Township Park District, has a good turnout in previous years, and they expect to have another strong crowd this year. The zoo will have signs for attendees to hold what prediction they hope Cedar to have, Peters said.

As an “ambassador animal,” Cedar knows how to work with a crowd as he’s often involved in educational classes. However, he may be a little bit more sleepy Monday since this time typically is hibernating season. Peters said.

“He’s very good; it also helps that he is very food motivated,” she said.

In the wild, groundhogs can live up to six years, with two or three being the average, according to PBS. At just younger than 4 years old, Cedar may retire soon from his prognostication duties.

“He is getting up there in age,” Peters said. “This might be his last prediction.”

After the morning prediction, festivities continue at the zoo with a groundhog feature starting at 1 p.m. Attendees will hear stories about groundhogs, sing to Cedar and learn fun facts about the animals.

“Groundhog Day is one of our favorite traditions at the zoo,” Peters said in a park district news release. “Whether you call them groundhogs, woodchucks or whistle pigs, Cedar always steals the show – and gives us a fun way to spark curiosity about wildlife in our community. From the dawn forecast to the afternoon celebration, we’ll share stories, lore and songs that make learning about these remarkable animals fun for all ages."

The zoo is also gearing up for spring events, including Bunny Day on March 29 and Party for the Planet for Earth Day. More information on the zoo and its upcoming events can be found at dtpd.org/randall-oaks-zoo.

Woodstock found itself in a bit of hot water this year from the national animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA. The group called for the animal to be replaced by a 3D holographic projection, the costumed mascot, a stuffed toy or even an AI-powered robot groundhog.

“No one wants to be stuck reliving the same stressful scenario over and over again, yet year after year, Woodstock Willie is jostled around in front of rambunctious crowds when he should be hibernating,” PETA founder Ingrid Newkirk said in a news release.

But Woodstock’s festivities will proceed as planned, Groundhog Days Chair Rick Bellairs said in response to PETA’s call to end live groundhog participation.