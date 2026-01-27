Crystal Lake South’s Carson Trivellini continues to grow: Northwest Herald boys basketball notebook

Crystal Lake South's Carson Trivellini, left, drives to the basket against Cary-Grove's Evan Bauer during a Fox Valley Conference boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, at Crystal Lake South High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Carson Trivellini’s physical growth has been exponential, and his game on the basketball court has kept pace.

Crystal Lake South’s 6-foot-3 junior guard scored the 1,000th point in his three-year varsity career against Jacobs on Jan. 21. It came during a 32-point effort that tied his career high and helped the Gators win their ninth game in a row.

Trivellini committed this past September to play NCAA Division I baseball for the University of Illinois. He’s shown the past two winters in particular that he has the potential to play basketball at the next level, as well.

South recognized Trivellini’s milestone point before its home game against Cary-Grove on Friday night.

The two-sport athlete has played baseball and basketball “since I was born,” he said. Last spring, Trivellini helped South’s baseball team win 25 games and a regional championship. He hit .348 as the Gators’ leadoff hitter and shortstop, while also saving six games and posting a 1.45 ERA.

“I like baseball more, personally,” Trivellini said after the Gators’ 61-53 loss to C-G in a Fox Valley Conference showdown. “But there are times, games like this, nights like this, where you definitely get more amped up to play a basketball game. There’s more energy from the crowd, and it’s a lot more fun.”

As a freshman playing varsity basketball, Trivellini came off the bench all season and helped the Gators go 31-4, including 18-0 in the FVC. South coach Matt LePage said Trivellini stood about 5-7.

“He was tiny, but he could shoot it,” LePage said.

Trivellini started all last season on a veteran team that won 30 games and a Class 3A regional title for the second year in a row, while tying for first place in the FVC. He averaged 13.2 points a game, second on the team to two-time Northwest Herald Player of the Year AJ Demirov.

Crystal Lake South's Carson Trivellini shoots the over Cary-Grove's Conner Strike during a Fox Valley Conference boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, at Crystal Lake South High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Trivellini sits at 1,040 points for his career. He has 377 this season (17.1 ppg).

“Especially since his sophomore year to now, he’s made so many strides as an athlete, a basketball player and a leader for us on the court,” LePage said. “He does a lot of good things for us. I’m happy he plays for us.”

Starting with Tuesday night’s game against Dundee-Crown, South has 10 games left in the regular season. It would take a monster senior season for Trivellini to catch Demirov’s school-record point total of 1,997 points, but he still could finish as one of the top scorers in program history.

“I really haven’t thought about [catching Demirov],” Trivellini said after scoring 20 points against C-G. “If it happens, it happens.”

Trivellini does not play a fall sport, although he’s not a stranger to football. He has memories of throwing the football around with his dad in their front yard when he was growing up.

“My dad never let me play football when I was younger,” Trivellini said. “He played, and he had a lot of injuries.”

LePage will take a healthy Trivellini on his roster.

“He’s changed as an athlete,” LePage said. “His body has changed. He’s developed into a really good [basketball] player. ... He always had good instincts.”

Cary-Grove still cruisin’: Cary-Grove’s win over Crystal Lake South on Friday night was its 20th of the season, one more than last season.

The Trojans (20-2, 10-0 FVC) take an 11-game winning streak into Tuesday night’s home game against Jacobs (10-10, 3-6), which has lost four straight. C-G last topped 20 wins during the 2019-20 season, when it went 31-3.

“It’s incredible to be 20-2 at this point,” Trojans coach Adam McCloud said. “There were very high stakes coming into this season. We knew we’d have a good team. We’re exceeding expectations right now. It’s a lot of fun.”

Cary-Grove's Adam Bauer, left, looks to block the shot of Crystal Lake South's Noah Cook during a Fox Valley Conference boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, at Crystal Lake South High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Adam Bauer continues to lead the way for the Trojans. The 6-7 senior had 22 points and 13 rebounds against South, six days after scoring a career-high 35 points in a nonconference win over Highland Park on Jan. 17.

A varsity player since his sophomore year and an All-FVC selection last season, Bauer is having his best season.

“He’s improved,” LePage said. “The game’s slower for him. He’s taking his time inside and making people pay for any mismatch.”

Here comes Burlington Central: Burlington Central headed into Monday night’s game at Prairie Ridge riding a season-best six-game winning streak.

Burlington Central's Patrick Magan, right, shoots the ball over Cary-Grove's Adam Bauer during a Fox Valley Conference boys basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026, at Cary-Grove High School in Cary. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Since being blown out by Cary-Grove 67-38 on Jan. 7, the Rockets (12-7, 7-2 FVC) have rattled off wins over Dundee-Crown, Larkin, Huntley, Jacobs, Hampshire and Wheaton-Warrenville South.

Patrick Magan scored 24 points as Central beat WWS 62-56 in overtime Saturday night. The Rockets host McHenry (15-7, 6-4 FVC) on Tuesday night.