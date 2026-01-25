Retired teacher from Crystal Lake gives away books and toys, looks to expand charity program

In the basement of Lynn Unterberg’s Crystal Lake home are hundreds of stuffed animals and children’s books laid out in organized piles by genre, animal type and even by holidays.

The books get perfectly matched with stuffed animals and then distributed to kids in need for free across McHenry County through Unterberg’s Read with a Buddy program.

“It’s so simple, and yet, it’s bringing so much joy to so many children who don’t have this,” she said.

Unterberg works with 26 organizations, mainly in McHenry County, to distribute the packages of toys and books to families, including in multiple food pantries and through Kids in Need, Head Start and Home of the Sparrow.

Stacks of recently donated and thrifted children’s books cover a table that Unterberg will organize into bins that she drops off weekly at food pantries in Crystal Lake, McHenry, Algonquin, Cary-Grove and District 300.

“These will all be gone within the week,” she said.

Unterberg, a retired elementary school teacher, got the idea when she was still teaching at the Elgin-based School District U-46. She would pair books with “buddies” for her students, many whom were on free lunch programs and had parents struggling financially.

A portion of Lynn Unterberg's stuffed animal collection organized by animal takes up a room in her Crystal Lake basement. (Michelle Meyer)

“It just touched me so much,” she said. “When a friend donated like 800 Beanie Babies to me, it just clicked in my head.”

Unterberg collects books and stuffed animals at thrift stores and from donations across the county. She estimates she has put in at least $8,000 of her own money into purchasing supplies, books and stuffed animals.

Reaching its first anniversary in December, Unterberg said she has given away over 5,000 Read with a Buddy packages.

“It just brings so much joy, even for the people working there when they see the kids picking them out,” she said.

As it grows, Unterberg hopes to double those numbers, become an official nonprofit organization and add volunteers to help manage the program. Inspired by previous students who had incarcerated parents, Unterberg’s next goal is to connect with McHenry County and Cook County jails.

“I think it would be really fantastic for some of the inmates to give their child a gift and also be able to read with them when they come visit,” she said.

Unterberg said of getting involved in her programs: “It’s such an easy give. Everybody’s got a couple of children’s books that their children have outgrown.”

People can support Read with a Buddy by donating children’s books and stuffed animals. Unterberg picks up donations or accepts drop-offs at her home. People looking to give monetary donations can connect with her at facebook.com/readwithabuddy.