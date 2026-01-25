Former Bulldog Ale House in McHenry soon to reopen as Red Roses Banquets

Red Rose Banquets hopes to open in March inside the former Bulldog Ale House space in McHenry. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Opening a business that helps families across the Chicago suburbs celebrate their events teaches you a lot about other cultures, Moiz Mohammed says.

In the past four years, Mohammed has opened two Red Rose Banquets facilities in the suburbs, and the third is set to come to McHenry later this spring.

“By March, I think we should have it completed,” he said of the newest location at 1501 S. Route 31 – the former Bulldog Ale House.

Purchased in November, the former restaurant will undergo a remodel to get it ready to host host events for up to 300 people.

“One week it is a wedding, then a quinceañera, then the next person is from Nigeria or an Indian couple having an engagement party. I’ve learned so much about different cultures. You connect with so many people, getting to know their cultures and their backgrounds by how they do their events,” Mohammed said.

The building used to house Bulldog Ale House, seen in 2021. (Mystery Diner)

It is a relatively new business model for Mohammed. He got into the banquet and event business because of his work in real estate, while looking for something new too.

“My wife wanted to do a business and I owned a commercial building. That is how we started in Roselle,” Mohammed said. “We are pretty new in this space.”

For McHenry, they are working with 31 North as their preferred food vendor, but they do not require customers to only use certain caterers at any of the locations.

“It will be multicultural, and some people like ethnic food” for their family events, Mohammed said. “We are open to them bringing in their own food.”

What he’s also seen while working in event planning is the trust families place in them.

“For any kind of event, it is a special day for most people. What they want is the assurance, from the customer’s point of view, that we are not going to rip them off,” Mohammed said.

That is why their pricing model is straightforward and offers some basic decor options without up charges, he said.

“We are not charging for upgrades – they are included. Your costs are not going to go up because you want this centerpiece. It is a special day for them and they want it done properly," he said.

Red Rose Banquets has wedding and event decor on hand to create ambiance in the space – so much so that about 70% of their clients don’t have to hire a planner. “We offer basic choices” to help save money, he said.

Before starting a chain of event spaces, Mohammed was already an entrepreneur. He’s started a software and hardware company, a franchised shared office space company and a construction company specializing in remodeling.

That remodeling crew will start working on the McHenry location once they finish up the Red Rose location on Big Timber Road in Elgin, in a former bank. The final occupancy permit for that space was secured this month, and that space is beginning to book for weekend events, Mohammed said.

He purchased the McHenry location for many of the same reasons as Elgin, he added: seeing the demand for suburban event space. The availability, the “great price” for the property and its location on “a major highway” also got him interested in McHenry.

The city was also helpful in getting the building and Red Rose off to a fresh start here.

“These guys are phenomenal. They really want your business to succeed. With all of the development in McHenry, is it a good investment for us,” he said.

Doug Martin, McHenry’s economic development director, agreed that Red Rose is a good fit for the city.

“Red Rose Banquets brings ... a use that is needed and desired by the community,” Martin wrote in an email, noting a banquet facility complements the Hampton Inn nearby and “fills a vacant building at a key location.”