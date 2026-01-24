House outside McHenry a total loss in early Saturday fire as crews battle both blaze, blistering cold

A home in rural McHenry was destroyed in a fire in the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026. McHenry Township Fire Protection District firefighters worked in windchills reaching -30 degrees, according to officials. (Photo provided by Lisa Smith)

A rural McHenry home is a total loss following a fire that broke out early Saturday morning, according to the McHenry Township Fire Protection District.

Firefighters battled wind chills of nearly 30 degrees below zero during the three-hour effort at the home on the 3300 block of North Bayview Lane, officials said in a news release.

Firefighters were called to the single-family home at about 2:11 a.m. Crews arrived within 10 minutes and found the house already fully engulfed with the fire extending to a detached garage.

A neighbor let firefighters know the residents were not home. Mutual aid was requested, including water tankers and additional personnel, but with the extreme weather, limited access and lack of fire hydrants, crews took a defensive stance to prevent the fire’s spread only, according to officials.

Crews were able to save a nearby garage with several cars inside but the home is a complete loss. No injuries were reported to civilians or firefighters and the fire’s cause is under investigation, the release adds.

Assistance either on the scene or at a McHenry Township fire station came from the Algonquin-Lake in the Hills, Antioch, Cary, Crystal Lake, Fox Lake, Hebron, Nunda, Richmond, Round Lake, Salem Lakes, Spring Grove, Twin Lakes, Wauconda, Wonder Lake and Woodstock fire departments.