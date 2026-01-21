Man airlifted with traumatic injury after fall from forklift near Woodstock

A man was airlifted after falling off a forklift near Woodstock Jan. 21, 2026. (Photo provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

A man was airlifted after falling off a forklift Wednesday morning near Woodstock.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District was called to the 14400 block of Washington Street near Woodstock at 8:23 a.m. Wednesday, Woodstock Fire/Rescue District spokesperson Alex Vucha said.

Fire crews arrived and were directed to a garage on the property where the injured man was located.

A man was airlifted after falling off a forklift near Woodstock Jan. 21, 2026. (Photo provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

Fire crews learned the man fell from a forklift and had a traumatic head injury, Vucha said, adding the man was not pinned or trapped.

Paramedics immediately began care and determined air medical transport was needed because of the severity of the man’s injuries, Vucha said.

The man was taken to the Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital helipad by ambulance and a medical helicopter took him to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

Vucha said the initial address was associated with Alvarez Tires & Auto Repair, but the incident “involved a separate party on the property and was not affiliated with the business.”