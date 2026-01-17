Extra Space self-storage in Crystal Lake looks to expand: ‘Jaw-dropped by the demand for storage’

Extra Space Storage in Crystal Lake is looking to expand its existing facility with three more climate-controlled buildings.
The self-storage facility at 201 S. Virgina Road is looking to build a large center building of almost 21,000 square feet, along with two smaller buildings that will have drive-up exterior access. All three buildings will be climate-controlled, owner Clint Kleepe said.
Kleepe appeared before the Crystal Lake Planning and Zoning Commission recently seeking approval for a preliminary and final planned development, as well as a special-use permit, for a self-storage mini warehouse. Commissioners approved the request in a 5-0 vote. The City Council is slated to take a final vote Jan. 20.
“My only observation is finding myself, since I’ve been on this planning and zoning board for seven years or so, just constantly jaw-dropped by the demand for storage,” Commissioner Kathy Repholz said.
Despite the amount of nearby competition, Kleepe said the location has been “above 95% occupied for a while.”
The Extra Space Storage site was first built in 2015, with buildings housing interior climate-controlled units along with drive-up exterior access buildings, according to city documents. Extra Space recently purchased the neighboring property, City Planner Elizabeth Maxwell said.
Previous conceptual plans for the lot included a gas station or more outside storage, according to city documents.
Because of the high volume of this type of business in the city, council members previously considered a 5% self-storage facility rental tax. However, the tax was tabled after business leaders pushed back.
At the time, there were 10 existing or planned self-storage facilities in Crystal Lake with about 4,000 units, according to 2024 city documents.