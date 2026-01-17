Extra Space self-storage in Crystal Lake looks to expand: ‘Jaw-dropped by the demand for storage’

A rendering of the proposed Extra Space Storage expansion, located at 201 S. Virgina Road, Crystal Lake. (Photo provided by City of Crystal Lake)

Extra Space Storage in Crystal Lake is looking to expand its existing facility with three more climate-controlled buildings.

The self-storage facility at 201 S. Virgina Road is looking to build a large center building of almost 21,000 square feet, along with two smaller buildings that will have drive-up exterior access. All three buildings will be climate-controlled, owner Clint Kleepe said.

Kleepe appeared before the Crystal Lake Planning and Zoning Commission recently seeking approval for a preliminary and final planned development, as well as a special-use permit, for a self-storage mini warehouse. Commissioners approved the request in a 5-0 vote. The City Council is slated to take a final vote Jan. 20.

“My only observation is finding myself, since I’ve been on this planning and zoning board for seven years or so, just constantly jaw-dropped by the demand for storage,” Commissioner Kathy Repholz said.

Despite the amount of nearby competition, Kleepe said the location has been “above 95% occupied for a while.”

The Extra Space Storage site was first built in 2015, with buildings housing interior climate-controlled units along with drive-up exterior access buildings, according to city documents. Extra Space recently purchased the neighboring property, City Planner Elizabeth Maxwell said.

Previous conceptual plans for the lot included a gas station or more outside storage, according to city documents.

A site layout of the proposed Extra Space Storage expansion, located at 201 S. Virgina Road, Crystal Lake. (Photo provided by City of Crystal Lake)

Because of the high volume of this type of business in the city, council members previously considered a 5% self-storage facility rental tax. However, the tax was tabled after business leaders pushed back.

At the time, there were 10 existing or planned self-storage facilities in Crystal Lake with about 4,000 units, according to 2024 city documents.