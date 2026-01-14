Luke Robinson breaks scoring record in Richmond-Burton win: Tuesday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Boys basketball

Richmond-Burton 71, Sandwich 50: At Sandwich, Luke Robinson poured in 24 points to become the all-time scoring leader for the Rockets in their Kishwaukee River Conference win against the Indians. Robinson now has 1,329 career points, beating the previous high mark of 1,327 set by 2017 graduate Blaine Bayer.

Jace Nelson added 12 points for R-B (10-4, 4-1 KRC).

Johnsburg 65, Marengo 45: At Marengo, Jayce Schmitt and Trey Toussaint scored 18 points each as the Skyhawks won in the KRC game. Josh Kaunas had 15 points for Johnsburg (11-6, 3-0). Parker Weadge led Marengo (2-11, 1-3) with 19, Sam Vandello added 14 and Blake Ritter had 12.

Plano 56, Woodstock 54: At Plano, Liam Laidig scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as the Blue Streaks fell in the KRC game against the Reapers. Max Beard added 15 points and nine rebounds for Woodstock (10-7, 2-2).

Alden-Hebron 40, Mooseheart 36: At Hebron, Hayden Nelson scored 19 points as the Giants improved to 7-8 overall and 2-2 in the Northeastern Athletic Conference.

Woodstock North 53, Harvard 33: At Woodstock, Zaiden Vess scored a game-best 19 points as the Thunder won their first game of the season. Curtis Czeslawski added 15 for North (1-14, 1-4 KRC). Damien Vazquez led Harvard with 10 points.

Girls basketball

Alden-Hebron 73, Mooseheart 13: At Mooseheart, Hayden Smith broke a school-record with 50 points as the Giants picked up the victory in Northeastern Athletic Conference play. Smith made 21 field goals, including a 3-pointer, and was 7 of 8 from the free-throw line. Martha Aguilar added 10 points for A-H (5-6, 3-1).

Hayden Smith, Alden-Hebron (Alden-Hebron High School)

Earlier this season, Smith tied the program record with 48 points against Westlake Christian. The previous record of 48 points was also held by 1985 graduate Bobette Schoenbeck.

Hampshire 43, Dundee-Crown 31: At Carpentersville, Mikala Amegasse scored 16 to lead the Whip-Purs to the FVC win. Peyton McCarthy added 14 and Jiselle Lopez 10 for Hampshire (10-10, 5-3). Kate Graham scored 12 points and Josie Sheldon added 10 for D-C (2-16, 1-6).

Crystal Lake South 58, McHenry 21: At Crystal Lake, Lake LePage led the way with 18 points as South took the FVC matchup from the Warriors. Makena Cleary added 16 points and Gaby Dzik had 14 for South (12-4, 5-2). Holly Waters led McHenry (4-13, 0-7) with five points.

Cary-Grove 52, Prairie Ridge 21: At Crystal Lake, Kennedy Manning scored a game-best 21 points to lead the Trojans to an FVC win. Malaina Kurth added 10 points for C-G (12-4, 5-2). Maia Cassin led the way for Prairie Ridge (4-14, 3-4) with six points.

Boys swimming

Cary-Grove co-op 127, Jacobs co-op 43: At Cary, the host Trojans swept the 200-yard medley, the 200 free and 400 free relays on their way to the FVC dual meet win. Henry Pracht won the 50 and 100 free, Charlie Edwards won the 200 and 500 free, and Ignas Venlauskus won the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke for C-G.

Girls bowling

Johnsburg 2,540, Harvard 2,156: At Harvard, Julia McCue rolled a 588 series to lead the way for the Skyhawks. Macie Norgard led the Hornets with a 486.

Jacobs 2,289, McHenry 1,895: At Algonquin, Isabella Rito led Jacobs with a series of 426. Annabelle Winters led all bowlers with a 462.