Johnsburg to induct 2026 Hall of Fame class

Johnsburg guard Zach Toussaint drives to the basket during the 2017-18 season. Toussaint, who graduated in 2019 as McHenry County's all-time leading scorer, will be inducted into Johnsburg's Athletic Hall of Fame on Saturday, Jan. 24. (Daryl Quitalig)

Johnsburg High School will induct its Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2026 on Saturday, Jan. 24, between the JV and varsity boys basketball games. A pre-ceremony will take place at 5 p.m. in the front foyer of the high school by the cafeteria.

Here are the newest inductees into the HOF:

Rick Bailey

Bailey began teaching and coaching in 1979 and arrived at Johnsburg High School in 1988 and began a long career as head tennis and assistant basketball coach. For 25 of his 30 years at Johnsburg, he coached all three seasons. He was head girls coach for 30 years as well as head boys coach for 25 years. His girls tennis teams won 230 matches and three IHSA Sectional Championships (1988, 1999, 2006) in an era where Illinois high schools had only one class, meaning to win a team sectional Johnsburg had to compete with multiple bigger, deeper programs. Among the players he coached were three-time state performer Margaret Fox and two-time state qualifier Fleur Langner. Bailey’s boys tennis teams won 139 matches. He also coached basketball for 25 years at Johnsburg.

2005-2006 boys basketball team

The 2005-06 Johnsburg boys basketball team had one of the greatest seasons in the school’s history, advancing to a Class AA sectional final, before losing to Warren. Coached by IHSBCA Hall of Famer Ed Sennett and Bailey, the team combined a stifling 2-3 matchup zone with a highly efficient offense that no one in the Big Northern Conference or McHenry County could stop. The Skyhawks won a thrilling game over Libertyville in their own regional final to advance to the sectional round. The team included seniors Chad Hettermann, Dan Oziminski, Kyle Fiedorowicz, Brian Wagner, Brent Blackowicz and Matt Weingart, and juniors Nick Pascente, Brad Talbot, Ryne Valentin, Cory Satterstein, Joe Moro, Todd Seydel, Derek Palmer, Henry Schmidt and Mike Soto.

Bruce Carpenter

As quarterback under legendary coach Bob Bradshaw, Carpenter played a significant role in ushering in a new era for Skyhawks football. He helped guide the program to its first two IHSA state playoff appearances in 1996 and 1997, as well as its first-ever playoff win in 1997. One of the most memorable moments in the school’s football history came in the 1997 playoffs, in Johnsburg’s first home playoff game. With less than two minutes remaining and his team trailing, Carpenter orchestrated a game-winning drive against Rantoul that ended in a dramatic touchdown, securing the win. Carpenter continued his success at NCAA Division II Winona State University. He was a four-year starting quarterback and led the Warriors to the school’s first NCAA postseason appearances.

Jeff Dobbertin

Dobbertin excelled in football, basketball and baseball during his time at Johnsburg. He was an integral part of every team he played on and was named team captain for each sport. As a two-way varsity football player, he played a key role in helping the Skyhawks earn their first playoff berth in 1995. The following season, Dobbertin helped the Skyhawks win their first playoff game in school history. On the court, he was named the Skyhawks’ most valuable player in 1996, earning all-conference honors. Dobbertin was a two-time all-conference selection in baseball as well. He was named the team’s most valuable player and Gold Glove award winner as a junior and earned Best Offensive Player honors as a senior. Dobbertin went on to play four years in football and baseball at D-II Winona State University.

Johnsburg's Clay Guida (left) conducts an open workout session for news media at UFC Gym in Chicago in this file photo.

Clay Guida

Guida is the most accomplished nationally and worldwide recognized athlete to ever come from Johnsburg High School. But what made Guida’s selection in the Johnsburg Hall of Fame so appropriate is how much he has used his notoriety as a professional Ultimate Fighting Champion athlete to give back to the Johnsburg community. Guida was a three-sport athlete at Johnsburg, epitomizing a deep competitive spirit with a team-first approach. He was a four-year varsity letter winner in wrestling, as well as a two-time Big Northern Conference champion. Guida also lettered twice as a varsity football player, winning the Gatorade “Will to Win” award his senior year. After high school, he wrestled two seasons for Harper Junior College and was a key member of its 2001 Junior Collegiate National Championship team. In 2004, Guida began a highly successful career as a UFC/Mixed Martial Arts fighter. He was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2019.

Chad Hettermann

Hettermann was not only a great student-athlete, excelling in basketball and soccer, he was the consummate team leader, a player who could put his teams in the best chance to win. Hettermann was a central piece in the basketball program’s three-year unprecedented run of 73-14 from 2003 to 2006. He averaged 18.4 points per game his senior year and led the team in assists and steals for the third straight season. He was named the Northwest Herald Player of the Year and earned second team Class AA All-State honors. Hettermann was a two-time team Most Valuable Player and still ranks fourth all-time in school history for career points scored. He went on to play four years at D-II Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Johnsburg's Angel Martin competes in the Shot Put on Saturday, May 27, 2017, during the IHSA Boys Field and Track State Finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Ill. (Photo by Eric Ginnard - eginnard@shawmedia.com) (Eric Ginnard)

Angel Martin

The most decorated athlete in the history of Johnsburg High School, Martin earned nine IHSA state medals and four IHSA state championships. He proved that dedication, hard work and a competitive heart can overcome any obstacle. He was the first athlete in Johnsburg history to win a state title in any sport, a feat he accomplished in two disciplines, the shot put and discus. Competing as Johnsburg’s first Wheelchair Division track and field athlete in school history, Martin was a two-time state champion in the shot put, as well as a two-time state champion in the discus, winning both in 2017 and again in 2019. He set state records at that time for both disciplines in 2017. In addition to his four first-place finishes, Martin also finished second in both events in 2018.

David Rigby

Rigby was the type of educator any parent of a Johnsburg student-athlete would want as a mentor. As the Skyhawks’ boys soccer coach from 1992 to 2001, his ability to balance his competitive fire with a genuine care for his student-athletes made him a perfect fit to build the program. Rigby’s program grew from barely fielding a team in his first year to having three full squads by the mid-1990s. His dedication went beyond merely coaching the team. Every summer and spring, he and his team could be seen out on the soccer field, preparing it for the fall seasons. He received great help from good friend Tim Stewart, who worked as an assistant coach. Starting in 1996, Rigby’s teams began an impressive run of unprecedented success. From 1996 to 2001, Johnsburg won four conference titles, going 78-16.

Northwest Herald sports reporter Joe Stevenson takes notes as he reports during a Fox Valley Conference boys basketball game between McHenry and Jacobs on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, at Jacobs High School in Algonquin. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Joe Stevenson

Stevenson was the written voice during his 36 years covering McHenry County high school sports for the Northwest Herald. His professionalism, unfailing support, genuine interest and sincere friendships with all he encountered were evident in every story. Everyone knew if Stevenson showed up to cover an athletic event, it was going to be retold in the following morning’s Northwest Herald with class as well as fairness to all. Stevenson joined the Northwest Herald in January 1989, and until his retirement in 2024, covered all levels of sports: youth, high school, collegiate and professional. Stevenson cherished the relationships he forged with the multitude of athletes, coaches, athletic directors, parents and fans. His co-workers often referred to him as “The Mayor” because he seemed to know everyone. Stevenson was inducted into the IHSBCA Hall of Fame as a media member, and is also an inductee of the Jacobs High School Athletic Hall of Fame as a friend.

Johnsburg's Zach Toussaint drives against Marengo at Johnsburg High School on February 2, 2017. Michelle LaVigne For Shaw Media (Michelle LaVigne)

Zach Toussaint

A four-year varsity basketball player, Toussaint graduated in 2019 as Johnsburg’s all-time leading scorer with 2,249 points, which remains the most points scored by any player in McHenry County history. He was a three-time IHSBCA All-State and three-time unanimous All-Kishwaukee River Conference selection. He was named the Northwest Herald Player of the Year following his junior and senior seasons. He twice scored 50 points in a game and led the Skyhawks to two IHSA Class 3A regional championships. He went on to play at D-II West Texas A&M University, where he played in a school-record 157 games (five seasons) and became the program’s No. 2 career scoring leader with 1,823 points. In 2021, he hit a buzzer-beating shot that sent the Buffalos to their first national championship game, an accomplishment that was nominated for an ESPY.