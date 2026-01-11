Chicago man wanted in Ohio killings of ex-wife, her dentist husband in custody in Rockford

A Chicago man, wanted on an arrest warrant in Ohio in the alleged killings of his former wife and her dentist husband, is being held in the Winnebago County jail in Rockford pending an extradition hearing Monday, according to official records.

Michael David McKee, 39, of Chicago, is accused of shooting his ex-wife Monique and her husband Spencer Tepe in their Columbus, Ohio, home on Dec. 30, according to a criminal complaint in Franklin County.

The complaint also outlines how police were able to use neighborhood video surveillance to identify McKee’s car, later found in Rockford, authorities said.

According to the complaint, police went to the couple’s Columbus home that morning when Spencer Tepe did not show up to work that morning. Both Tepe and his wife were found shot to death in the home, but two minor children were found unharmed.

The criminal complaint gives McKee’s address in Lincoln Park in Chicago. According to Columbus news station WCMH, McKee was previously listed as a surgeon at Rockford’s OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center. As of Sunday, his online entry appears to have been removed by the hospital.

Online court records from Franklin County show that the future Monique Tepe filed for divorce from McKee in 2017 and that they had no children.