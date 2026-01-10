Colin Huminsky, Huntley stay unbeaten in FVC with victory over Dundee-Crown

Huntley's Colin Huminsky and Alex Vega (left to right) each recorded victories for the Red Raiders during Friday's FVC dual against Dundee-Crown. (Russ Hodges)

When Colin Huminsky shoots on his opponents, he scores.

When Huminsky’s opponents shoot on him, he still scores.

The Huntley 138-pounder snatched takedowns left and right, six of them to be exact, during his match against Dundee-Crown’s Jimmy Duran as the Red Raiders looked to remain undefeated in the Fox Valley Conference. Huminsky, who scored a 19-4 technical fall, was one of 11 Huntley starters to win in Friday’s 62-17 victory.

“My style is all offense,” Huminsky said. “I love pushing the pace and I love being gritty. I used a lot of re-attacks. ... I’m always pushing and I’m always attacking. I love scoring points.”

It was the 20th dual victory of the season for the Raiders (20-4, 7-0 FVC), who are now two wins away from completing a perfect season in their conference. Huntley, which will travel to face McHenry next Thursday, recorded four pins and capitalized on five forfeits from a short-handed D-C squad in the win.

“It’s all about our hard work and lifting each other up,” Huminsky said. “We have the help and support from our coaches. Winning the conference would mean everything. That’s what we do at Huntley.”

Gavin Nischke (144) and Waylon Theobald (190) each posted pins in the first period for the Raiders, who took 11 consecutive bouts to build a massive lead in Friday’s dual. Alex Vega delivered an important win at 157, grappling for a trio of takedowns before pinning D-C’s Austin Slocum midway through the second period.

“I felt like I was controlling the match, so I felt I could catch him in a position I wanted to,” Vega said. “I saw my opportunity in the second period and I stuck it. Having aggression and being in control of the match ... I didn’t put myself in a bad position. Getting that front head and those go-behinds were money.”

Ajdin Ahmedi (175) also pinned in the opening period to win for Huntley, which secured a hard-fought victory at 150, where Matt Keaty and D-C’s Jadon Wheatley were tied 4-4 early in the third period. In a mad scramble where Wheatley nearly gained pinning position, Keaty emerged for a takedown and near fall to win 11-4.

Dundee-Crown's Teigen Moreno and Aiden Healey (left to right) each earned wins for the Chargers during Friday's FVC dual against Huntley. (Russ Hodges)

Aiden Healey opened the dual with a convincing victory for the Chargers. Squaring off with Noah Gutierrez at 106, Healey scored multiple bonus points on a cradle during his 18-0 tech fall. It was one of three victories for the Chargers (5-7, 0-6) on Friday.

“I did what I’ve been doing all season,” said Healey, who also won by tech fall in D-C’s dual against Jacobs on Thursday. “Ankle picks, lots of turns, those are my go-tos. Cradles have been getting me pins and points all season, so I’m going to keep working on those.”

D-C finished the dual in strong fashion, pinning to win at 215 and 285. Teigen Moreno, who remains undefeated on the season, built an 11-2 lead over Max Dziamidau before closing the match out in the second period. Zach Anderson followed with a victory at 285, taking down and pinning Ryan Trejo early in the opening period.

“We worked a lot over the offseason on improving my basics and keeping to what I know,” said Moreno, who has well over 100 wins in his career at D-C. “It felt good to come away with the pin. I was mostly trying to work some underhooks into some doubles.”

Cael Saldana (113), Logan Drews (120), Cam Abordo (126), Julian Gutierrez (132) and Maciej Rybarski (165) all received forfeits for the Raiders. Huntley will close out the FVC slate with a dual at Prairie Ridge on Jan. 22. D-C will wrestle at Geneva on Saturday.