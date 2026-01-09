Fox Lake man pulled gun on neighbor after exchange over loose dog, police say; several firearms seized

The Fox Lake Police Department has arrested a local man after seizing multiple firearms following an incident in which he is accused of threatening a neighbor.

Fox Lake police were called for a reported disturbance between neighbors Thursday at a residence on State Park Road, according to a news release sent Friday.

At the scene, officers made contact with two individuals: Christopher Baugher, 52, and a neighbor, according to the release.

Authorities said a preliminary investigation determined that the disturbance, a verbal argument, began when Baugher’s dog was off its leash in a common community area. Officials said Baugher returned to his residence and came back with a concealed weapon, then brandished the firearm and threatened the neighbor.

The neighbor called 911, and Baugher returned to his home.

Police said officers later arrested Baugher without incident. He is charged in Lake County with a felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon without a concealed carry license and a misdemeanor count of aggravated assault with a firearm.

During their investigation, officers obtained a firearms restraining order prohibiting Baugher from possessing or obtaining firearms or ammunition and a search warrant for Baugher’s residence.

Police said they seized several firearms, along with ammunition, from the residence during the search.

After a detainment hearing Friday morning at the Lake County Jail, Baugher was released pending trial and given a Feb. 18 preliminary hearing date.