Nonprofit ‘cooperating’ with police after attempted murder charge in gas station attack

Austin Silverman, 29, of Woodstock, has been charged with attempted murder, a Class X felony, as well as aggravated battery in a public place and criminal damage to property. (Photo Provided by McHenry County Sheriff's Office)

A nonprofit that provides housing in Woodstock said it was cooperating with law enforcement after a man who said he lived in their housing was accused of attacking a woman and attempting to blow up a gas station.

Austin Silverman, 29, of Woodstock, has been charged with attempted murder, a Class X felony, as well as aggravated battery in a public place and criminal damage to property after he allegedly attacked an employee at a Woodstock gas station last week after being told the gas station was not hiring.

Silverman was detained in McHenry County Jail. He said in court he had lived in a Thresholds facility for the last eight years. Assistant Public Defender David Giesinger said Silverman has no criminal history and has lived in Thresholds, where he has had no issues.

Thresholds provides services to those experiencing mental health or substance use issues, according to its website.

In a statement, Thresholds said it was “aware of the serious incident reported in Woodstock. Our thoughts are first and foremost with the victim as she recovers from this traumatic event.”

The agency, which declined to confirm its relationship to Silverman, said it was fully cooperating with law enforcement as it continues to investigate.

Thresholds said it will continue to provide quality mental health services while also prioritizing community safety.

“The safety and wellbeing of the individuals we serve, our staff, and the broader community is our highest priority. We are reviewing this incident to understand what occurred and to ensure we maintain the highest standards of care and community safety,” Thresholds spokesperson Emily Moen said in an email.

Moen said the nonprofit “has been providing mental health services and supportive housing in Illinois for over 50 years, serving thousands of individuals annually. We maintain longstanding relationships with local communities in McHenry County built on trust and responsible service delivery.”

Thresholds provides housing and residential programs in Chicago and in the greater Chicago area. Its website states it has group homes and apartments and varying levels of support services are offered at different buildings. The website lists that shared two-bedroom apartments are available in Woodstock.

Moen said because of privacy laws and “ongoing legal proceedings” the agency couldn’t comment on specific details or confirm anyone’s relationship with Thresholds.