Man in coma, could lose eye after defendant ‘stomped’ on his head outside McHenry bar, authorities say

Authorities said a man is in a medically induced coma and may lose his eye from a fight in McHenry on New Year’s Eve.

Erik Brzenk, 27, of McHenry is charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, a Class 3 felony, according to the criminal complaint in the McHenry County court.

Brzenk is accused of punching the man to the ground, then stomping his foot on the man’s head three times after he was unconscious, Judge Cynthia Lamb said during Brzenk’s first court appearance Friday. Lamb agreed with prosecutors that he is dangerous and detained him in the county jail pretrial.

Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Neubauer said an altercation occurred between Brzenk and the alleged victim outside a bar on New Year’s Eve.

After punching the man and knocking him to the ground unconscious, Neubauer said, Brzenk “stomped” on his face and head. Brzenk said that he checked to see if the man was breathing, then walked away, Neubauer said adding Brzenk did not call 911.

Neubauer said the Michael Jordan marking from the bottom of Brzenk’s shoe was visible on the man’s face.

In a news release, McHenry police said they arrived to the scene of the alleged incident at 1:30 a.m. Thursday. They said Brzenk caused “great bodily harm and possible disfigurement” to a man who police said Brzenk “punched, kicked, and stomped on,” injuring the man’s face and head, according to the complaint.

Doctors placed the man into a medically induced coma, and he risks lose his eye as a result of the alleged altercation, according to prosecutors, the judge and police.

Neubauer said he spoke with the man’s mother Friday and was told he is still in a coma. He was taken from a local hospital to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he remains.

Assistant Public Defender David Giesinger argued for Brzenk’s release with conditions, saying he has no criminal history and is soon to get a full-time job.

Giesinger also said that witnesses described the man who caused the victim’s injuries as being larger than Brzenk. Witnesses said the man had “altercations” with other people that night and was already bleeding before fighting with Brzenk. They said the man had “knocked himself out,” Giesinger said, adding that his client “did not instigate or cause” the man’s injuries. As for the markings from a shoe on the man’s face, Giesinger said that is “a common shoe.”

But Neubauer said Brzenk told police the man would not leave him alone all night and “admitted” to punching and stomping on his head.

At the same time, the prosecutor argued, if the man did knock himself out, Brzenk “took it upon himself to keep beating on this man. ... Whether he knocked him out, he still stomped on his head after the [man] was unconscious and walked away after he made sure he was breathing and never called 911.”

Brzenk is due back in court Wednesday.