Man drove drunk while possessing cocaine, stolen gun, Crystal Lake police say

Crystal Lake police have arrested a Capron man who they say was drunk while driving a damaged Cadillac and possessing a stolen pistol, a scale and box coated with cocaine.

Alejandro Garcia, 31, of Capron, is charged with possession of a stolen firearm, a Class 2 felony; possession of a weapon by a felon; possession of a firearm without a Firearm Owners Identification card; aggravated unlawful use of a weapon; and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, according to a news release from the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office.

He also is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and possessing drug paraphernalia, class A misdemeanors, as well as petty offenses of traveling with open liquor and speeding, according to criminal complaints in the McHenry County court.

He was detained in McHenry County jail pretrial following a first court appearance earlier this week.

Authorities said Garcia was stopped at 3:18 a.m. Sunday at Route 14 and Rockland Road after he was spotted “driving a Cadillac down Route 14 in Crystal Lake that had significant damage to [its] front bumper.” He was “speeding and swerving,” authorities said. His eyes were bloodshot and glassy, his speech slurred and his breath smelled of alcohol, prosecutors said Monday in court. According to a complaint he was driving 47 mph on a 35-mph road.

According to a police report in Garcia’s file, he failed a breath test that showed his alcohol level was .177, more than twice the legal limit of .08. This resulted in his driving privileges being suspended. His attorney, Edward Donahue, filed a petition Tuesday to rescind the suspension, citing several issues, including the assertion that Garcia did not fail the breath test.

During a search of the vehicle, officers located a Glock 22 .40-caliber pistol under the driver’s seat, which was reported stolen from Gary, Indiana, in 2023, according to prosecutors and a complaint. They also found ammunition, a scale and white box with a “white powder residue on them, both of which tested positive for the presumptive presence of cocaine,” prosecutors said. The complaint stated authorities also found a small spoon with residue that tested positive for cocaine.

Authorities said Garcia has a prior felony conviction, which makes it illegal for him to possess firearms.

Judge Christopher Hansen agreed with prosecutors who said Garcia is a danger to the community and no conditions could mitigate that. Hansen wrote in a detention the order that Garcia’s past felony conviction was for mob action and he “was already prohibited from possessing a firearm, yet possessed one while driving twice the legal limit drunk. The weapon was hidden but in close proximity to the defendant while driving and there were other ammunition and magazines in the vehicle.”

Hanson continued: “The Court finds that no condition exists ... that will prevent him from possessing a firearm. [Garcia] was already told by another judge that he could not possess firearms after being convicted of a felony and that did not prevent [Garcia] from later possessing a firearm, specifically in this matter, a stolen firearm, while committing a DUI at twice the legal limit in a damaged vehicle with a scale and cocaine residue in the vehicle.”

Garcia is due back in court Monday.