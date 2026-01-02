Crash into Johnsburg house results in DUI charge against driver, police say

A charge of driving under the influence has been filed in a New Year’s Day car crash into a home in Johnsburg that injured two people, police said.

The police department said Friday that Bryan P. Clark, 43, of Bull Valley had been charged with driving under the influence, failing to reduce speed to avoid a crash and possession of an open alcohol container in connection with a car crashing into a house.

Police said they were dispatched about 8:19 a.m. Thursday to West Johnsburg Road “for a report of a gray Chevrolet Tahoe that had left the roadway and struck a residential building.”

An official with the McHenry Township Fire Protection District, which responded to the crash, said seven people were inside the residence at the time of the crash, one of whom was taken to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital with minor injuries.

The driver was also taken to the same hospital with minor injuries, fire officials said. The Johnsburg building department responded to the scene, and the home was deemed uninhabitable. The American Red Cross was helping the residents with housing, officials said.

Police said Clark was issued a February court date and released from custody.