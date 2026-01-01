Crystal Lake baby first one of the year at Advocate Sherman Hospital

Kolbie Noelle Partenheimer of Crystal Lake was the first baby born in 2026 at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin. (Photo provided by Advocate Health Care)

A baby born into a Crystal Lake family on Thursday was the first baby born in 2026 at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin.

Advocate Health Care officials said Kolbie Noelle Partenheimer of Crystal Lake was born at 12:55 a.m. on New Year’s Day, Thursday.

Her parents are Kelly Davis and Kyle Partenheimer. Kolbie has two older brothers, Kameron, age 11, and Kannon, age 5.

Kolbie weighed in at 7 pounds, 15.7 ounces, and was 21 inches, hospital officials said.

The first baby born in 2026 in the Advocate Health Care system was Winona LaCount, who was born at 12:50 a.m. at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. Winona is the first child of her parents, Olivia Gorney and Ryan LaCount of Chicago. Winona was 10 pounds, six ounces, and 22.5 inches, hospital officials said.