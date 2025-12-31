Huntley tops Mundelein, places 7th at Dundee-Crown Komaromy Classic

Huntley’s Avery Suess (from left), Aubrina Adamik and Evie Freundt celebrate a Red Raiders' win over Mundelein during the Komaromy Classic on Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025, at Dundee-Crown High School in Carpentersville. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Huntley, the defending Komaromy Classic champs, lost its previous two games of this year’s tournament by a combined seven points.

That included a two-point loss to Maine South, which advanced to Tuesday’s title game.

The last thing the Red Raiders wanted was to finish off the tournament and 2025 portion of its schedule on a three-game skid.

In the seventh-place game against Mundelein, Huntley overcame a career-setting game from Western Michigan commit Casey Vyverman for a 59-45 win at Dundee-Crown High School in Carpentersville.

Huntley senior Aubrina Adamik caught fire after a scoreless first quarter, pouring in a team-high 22 points and making five 3s as the Raiders finished the 16-team tournament at 2-2.

Huntley’s Luca Garlin heads for the basket against Mundelein during the Komaromy Classic on Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025, at Dundee-Crown High School in Carpentersville. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Senior guard Luca Garlin (three assists, two steals) added 17 points, shooting 10 of 11 from the free-throw line, and sophomore Evie Freundt had a standout game with seven points, nine rebounds, five assists and five steals.

Huntley enters the new year with a 9-5 record.

“Honestly, our togetherness,” Adamik said of what the key was to finishing the tourney with a win. “We’re 14 as one. We kind of emptied the tank for this last game. We wanted to end on a high note.”

Huntley started to find its range in the second quarter, with Lainey Flaws, Adamik and Garlin each hitting a 3 from the same corner spot. That helped extend a 13-9 lead after the first quarter to 25-17. After a steal by Freundt and layup by Garlin, Adamik drilled her second 3 of the quarter for a 30-17 halftime lead.

“We came out and really responded well in this game, especially after having two tough losses,” Huntley coach Steve Raethz said. “The great thing about playing in this tournament, we know we’re going to play some really good competition. I thought we did a great job, especially in the second half, with our team defense. Luca Garlin did a real great job on Mundelein’s No. 11 (Vyverman). She’s a great player.”

Huntley’s Evie Freundt looks for an option against Mundelein during the Komaromy Classic on Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025, at Dundee-Crown High School in Carpentersville. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Vyverman, who led all scorers Tuesday with 23 points on 8-of-17 shooting, became the Mustangs’ all-time leading scorer, surpassing Morgan Frank. The 5-foot-10 guard now has 1,560 career points during her four years on the varsity team, according to head coach Sarah Teipel.

Anahya Castro scored nine points for Mundelein (11-5), and Gabbi Macapinlac added seven.

Vyverman’s accomplishment was announced after the game. She was named to the all-tournament team for Mundelein, along with Huntley’s Adamik and Garlin.

“It was a goal of mine since freshman year,” said Vyverman, who scored 21 points in the first three quarters to help keep the Mustangs within striking distance. “I’ve had my eyes on it, but I didn’t think about it much. If I do my best every game, I knew I’d get there. I couldn’t do it without my coaches. They push me every day. Always coming in early to help me get extra shots.”

Teipel, in her fourth year as the Mustangs coach after nine years at D-C, had Vyverman on varsity in her first year for the 2022-23 season.

“She’s a phenomenal player,” Teipel said. “She’s put in so much work. She’s our captain, a leader, and she shows it on both ends of the floor. She’s never really focused on it, it’s not something we talk about. That’s just a testament to her caring about winning first. She deserves to have that special moment. It’s an awesome thing.”

Huntley’s Alyssa Borzych (right) and Avery Suess (left) pressure Mundelein’s Madelyn Gardner during the Komaromy Classic on Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025, at Dundee-Crown High School in Carpentersville. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Huntley led 45-36 after three quarters and started the fourth with Adamik’s fourth 3 of the game. She then hit her fifth with 1:46 remaining for a 57-43 lead.

Freundt had at least one assist in each quarter, including two in the second when the Raiders started to find their offense. Raethz said the 5-11 sophomore guard has taken a big step forward this season.

“At times she’s played out of position having to guard bigs,” Raethz said. “She’s played more of a perimeter in the past but she’s stepped up to the challenge. She adds a lot to our team on both ends of the floor. She’s a really tough matchup for other teams.”

Huntley opens 2026 against Prospect on Saturday.

“I think this puts us in a great spot,” Freundt said of her team’s 9-5 record. “The energy we had, it was a great win today. I think we can compete with any team. I think we have a great team.”