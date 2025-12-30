Woman who died in Harvard crash is identified

The McHenry County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman who died Monday morning in a Harvard car crash.

The coroner identified the woman as Kirsten Harmon, 60, of Marengo, Tuesday afternoon.

The coroner’s office said an autopsy was conducted Tuesday and there are no preliminary results but toxicology is pending.

The coroner’s office said it was called to the scene in Harvard around 6 a.m. Monday.

Harvard Fire Protection District spokesperson Alex Vucha said the crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. Monday near the McGuire Road and South Division Street intersection. Crews found Harmon was unconscious and not breathing, and she was declared dead at the scene.

Emergency crews confirmed the vehicle was off the roadway and had minor damage, Vucha said.

The crash was one of several around the area early Monday as slick roads created hazardous driving conditions in McHenry County.

Vucha said Monday the Harvard Police Department was investigating the crash and the coroner’s office said it was working with police and fire personnel.