Woman dead in Harvard crash; slick roads factor in several other collisions in McHenry County

A truck rolled over in Woodstock Dec. 29, 2025. (Photo provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

A woman died in a single-vehicle crash in Harvard early Monday morning as slick roads created hazards around McHenry County.

The Harvard Fire Protection District was called out shortly before 6 a.m. Monday to the scene, near the South Division Street and McGuire Road, district spokesperson Alex Vucha said.

Crews found the driver unconscious and not breathing. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, Vucha said.

Vucha said emergency crews confirmed the vehicle was off the roadway and had minor damage. The Harvard Police Department is investigating the cause of death, Vucha said.

The woman’s identity has not yet been released.

The Harvard crash was one of several McHenry County-area fire personnel responded to as winter weather conditions settled into the county early Monday.

“Snow and ice covered roadways, combined with strong winds, created hazardous travel conditions across the area throughout the morning commute and into the late morning hours,” Vucha said.

By early afternoon, Huntley Fire Protection District personnel responded to three crashes on Interstate 90 and five total, Vucha said.

“Firefighters reported road conditions were less than ideal, with snowplows having difficulty keeping up due to the high winds and rapidly drifting snow,” Vucha said.

Other fire departments around McHenry County responded to crashes while winter weather set in.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District was called out to a commercial truck rollover just north of Route 47 and Ware Road shortly after 4 a.m. Monday, said Vucha, who is also the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District spokesperson.

The truck was carrying grain and no other hazards were observed, Vucha said, adding two occupants were evaluated by paramedics but declined further medical treatment.

Woodstock fire personnel had responded to two other crashes as of noon Monday, but no serious injuries were reported.

Alden Road at O’Brien Road, northeast of Harvard, was also shut down for about an hour early Monday while ComEd repaired downed live wires, according to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

“Strong winds continue to impact the area, causing snow to drift and road conditions to change rapidly,” Vucha said in an early afternoon news release. “Motorists are urged to use extreme caution, reduce speeds, and allow additional travel time. Emergency responders continue to monitor conditions and respond to weather related incidents as they occur.”

High winds were expected to continue into the evening.