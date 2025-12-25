Man wanted for months for allegedly pulling gun on teen at Harvard Taco Bell now in custody

A Rockford man sought by Harvard police since September is in custody amid allegations that he shoved a pistol into a teen’s torso during an argument at a Taco Bell.

Jesus Jairo Figueroa, 24, is charged with aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony, as well as unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated assault, fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer and resisting a police officer, according to information filed in McHenry County court. If convicted of the Class 3 felony, the most serious charge, he could be sentenced to two to five years in prison. The offense also is probational.

Figueroa was arrested Monday and made a first court appearance Tuesday. Judge Mary Nader ordered that he be detained pretrial in the county jail. According to an order, Nader found that Figueroa is a danger to the alleged “victim in this case, as well as society at large.”

No conditions could mitigate that threat, the judge said. Even if she ordered that he not possess a firearm, what’s “to say that the defendant would not possess a different weapon and be a danger to society?” she wrote in the order.

About 9 p.m. Sept. 13, Harvard police responded to a call regarding a verbal altercation that had occurred in the parking lot of Taco Bell in the 300 block of South Division Street, according to a news release from Harvard Police Chief Tyson Bauman.

Figueroa wore a black mask concealing his identity and allegedly brandished a loaded Taurus G2C 9-mm semiautomatic pistol with 11 rounds in a 12-round magazine, police said. He allegedly pushed the pistol against the torso of an 18-year-old man he was arguing with, according to police and the complaint.

According to Nader’s detention order, Figueroa told the teen that he “could not come back to Taco Bell.”

Police were told that Figueroa was driving a motorcycle in the Walmart parking lot in the 21000 block of McGuire Road. When police arrived and tried to make a traffic stop, Figueroa “attempted to flee and ultimately crashed at the entry/exit of the lot,” authorities said. He then fled on foot into a nearby field, police said.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the search. When Figueroa fled, the pistol, motorcycle and personal items were recovered, authorities said.

Figueroa did not have an attorney listed in court records. He is due back in a courtroom Monday.