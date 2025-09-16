Shaw Local

Harvard police seek man accused of shoving pistol at teen while masked and fleeing during pursuit

By Amanda Marrazzo

Harvard police are seeking man who they said fled from a Taco Bell parking lot Saturday night after allegedly shoving a pistol at a teen during an argument.

Jesus Jairo Figueroa, 24, of Harvard, has been charged with unlawful use of weapons when hooded, masked or robed, which is a Class 4 felony; he’s also charged with two misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer, according to the criminal complaint filed in the McHenry County court.

Just after 9 p.m. Saturday, the Harvard Police Department responded to a parking lot in 400 block of North Division Street to take a report regarding an earlier verbal altercation that occurred in the parking lot of a Taco Bell in the 300 block of South Division Street, according to a news release from Harvard Police Chief Tyson Bauman.

During the altercation, Figueroa, wearing a black mask concealing his identity, wielded a Taurus G2C 9mm semiautomatic pistol with 11 rounds in a 12-round magazine, which he pushed against the torso of an 18-year-old male, according to police and the complaint.

Police said they were told Figueroa was driving a motorcycle in the Walmart parking lot in 21000 block of McGuire Road. When police arrived there and tried to make a traffic stop, Figueroa “attempted to flee and ultimately crashed at the entry/exit of the lot. The suspect then fled on foot into a nearby field,” police said.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office was contacted to assist in the search. The pistol, motorcycle and personal items were recovered at the scene, though Figueroa was not, authorities said.

A warrant for Figueroa’s arrest was issued Sunday. As of Monday afternoon he did not appear to be in custody of the McHenry County jail.

