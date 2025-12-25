Jeeps on the Run generates nearly $200K in toys and cash for Toys for Tots, charity

Jeeps on the Run delivered an estimated $130,000 worth of toys and $60,000 in cash collected for the US Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots programs in Lake and McHenry counties despite an overnight storm that dropped six inches of snow on Dec. 7, 2025 (Photo provided by Cynthia Wolf)

Jeeps on the Run delivered an estimated $130,000 worth of toys and $60,000 in cash collected for the US Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots programs in Lake and McHenry counties – despite an overnight storm that dropped 6 inches of snow on Dec. 7, the day of the event.

Jeeps on the Run President Mike Missak and his wife April praised participants and supporters, saying in a news release that maintaining a steady amount of donations compared to previous years was “absolutely incredible.” Organizers noted the weather and the “an economy that has some folks cutting back.”

The donation levels were maintained even though 100 fewer Jeeps showed up than were registered, the release said.

“But those who did show up stepped up, continuing to build on JOTR’s reputation for delivering impressive quantities of high-quality items,” the release said.

The $60,000 in cash, to be donated to the Lake and McHenry county programs, came from event sponsorships, direct donations and raffle ticket sales, including tickets purchased for a chance to win a new Jeep Gladiator. This year’s winner was Angie Rodkey, a Jeep fan from Delaware who follows JOTR’s YouTube channel.

Jeeps on the Run completed its 13th year. It’s a decorated Jeep convoy that runs from Ray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Fox Lake to the Lincolnshire Marriott Resort and raises money and toys. More information is at jeepsontherun.com.