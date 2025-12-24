Oliver: Alzheimer’s Association shares 5 things we learned about the disease this year

Living with Alzheimer’s disease as a caregiver makes me interested in the advances being made in fighting this dreadful, progressive neurological disease. But let’s be honest: Caregivers rarely have as much time as we’d like to keep up. So, it’s good when there’s a summary for us busy people.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers just that with a look at five key developments that took place in 2025 on the research front:

Structured lifestyle program boosts cognition for those at risk: The Alzheimer’s Association’s U.S. POINTER study revealed that both structured and self-guided lifestyle interventions improved cognitive function over two years in older adults at risk for decline. Participants in the structured group — who engaged in regular coaching and peer support sessions focused on exercise, nutrition, cognitive training and health monitoring — showed significantly higher gains. These benefits were consistent across populations, underscoring the program’s potential.

The Alzheimer’s Association, which has invested nearly $90 million in the study, will continue working with participants for at least four more years and explore a variety of local programs to implement the U.S. POINTER lifestyle “recipe.” The association will launch new initiatives, including a personal brain health web-based tool and a virtual training program for health care providers.

FDA clears blood tests for Alzheimer’s disease: In a landmark advancement, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration cleared two blood tests for Alzheimer’s disease in 2025.

In May, the FDA cleared the Lumipulse G pTau217/ß-Amyloid 1-42 Plasma Ratio test, which detects amyloid plaques — a hallmark of Alzheimer’s — in adults 50 and older with symptoms. While not a standalone diagnostic tool, it offers a less invasive option to support diagnosis. The Alzheimer’s Association has developed clinical guidelines to help specialists determine appropriate use.

In October, the FDA cleared the Elecsys pTau181 plasma test for use in primary care. Approved for adults 55 and older with cognitive symptoms, the test helps rule out Alzheimer’s-related brain changes and may reduce the need for PET scans or spinal taps in certain clinical settings. The association emphasizes that diagnosis remains a multi-step process and urges providers to use blood biomarker tests alongside established “gold standard” tests, clinical judgment and evolving guidelines.

Survey: Most Americans want early diagnosis: A nationwide survey conducted by the Alzheimer’s Association in 2025 found that nearly 4 in 5 Americans (79%) aged 45 and older want to know if they have Alzheimer’s before symptoms impact their lives. Additionally, 91% said they would take a simple test — such as a blood biomarker test — if available. Nearly 3 in 5 respondents (58%) said they would accept a moderate or high level of risk from a medication that could slow the disease’s progression.

FDA OKs weekly at-home dosing for treatment: In August, the FDA approved a new delivery method for Leqembi, a treatment for early Alzheimer’s. Patients who complete the initial 18-month intravenous (IV) regimen can now receive weekly subcutaneous injections at home using an autoinjector. This change may ease the burden on patients and caregivers by reducing travel and simplifying treatment. Studies show that continued use of Leqembi helps preserve memory and thinking skills, with side effects remaining stable or improving after the first year.

The Alzheimer’s Association encourages participation in ALZ-NET, a program collecting real-world data on Alzheimer’s treatments. This information will help improve care, support research and ensure equitable access to effective therapies.

ALZPro launches to help dementia professionals: In 2025, the Alzheimer’s Association launched ALZPro, a centralized online hub offering clinical guidelines, training, research publications and practical tools for professionals advancing dementia research and care. Designed to empower researchers, clinicians and care providers, ALZPro delivers timely, evidence-based resources to support high-quality, person-centered care. The platform helps professionals stay current with breakthroughs in science and treatment while addressing the evolving needs of diverse populations.

The Alzheimer’s Association and its website at alz.org remains a good source of quality information about not only the symptoms and clues about the progression of the disease, but also about the breakthroughs that are happening in research. If you want to keep up, it’s a good place to start.

