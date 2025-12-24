Cary breaks ground on multimillion-dollar project to improve water capacity

Joshua Schmitt (from left), Ravi Jayaraman, Sylwia Kokoszka, Kevin Aronson, Mayor Mark Kownick, Trustee Ellen McAlpine, Trustee David Prusina and Village Administrator Erik Morimoto celebrate the groundbreaking of a new well and water treatment facility on Dec. 4, 2025, in Cary. (Photo provided by Village of Cary)

The village of Cary is building a 1,300-foot deep well and a water treatment facility at the Cary Lake in Rotary Park.

The new facility, located on the north end of the park just east of Route 31, will enhance Cary’s water capacity, reliability and treatment capabilities, according to a village news release.

“This transformative infrastructure investment represents the culmination of years of planning, engineering and public engagement aimed at ensuring a safe and sustainable water supply,” Public Works and Engineering Director Kealan Noonan said in the release.

Village officials, representatives from engineering firm HR Green and project contractor Manusos General Contracting participated in a recent groundbreaking ceremony.

“Today, we are pleased to announce the start of construction for our new well and water treatment facility, a project that will ensure sustainable drinking water in Cary for generations to come,” Mayor Mark Kownick said in the release.

The $12.25 million project is funded mostly through the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency Public Water Supply Loan program. According to village documents, Cary received almost $7.3 million in principal forgiveness and qualified for up to an addition $5 million “low interest loan” through the IEPA State Revolving Fund program.

The Village Board approved using more than $10.8 million in funds with a 10% contingency totaling almost $12 million earlier this year.

Construction of the new well comes after two wells were decommissioned in 2021, according to village documents. The new water treatment building will have public amenities including public restrooms and a water fountain and bottle-filling station. A path in Rotary park will be extended to the new building to allow for Public Works vehicle access and a paved trail for the public.

Construction of the well and building is expected to continue into 2027. Updates on the project can be found on the village’s website, according to the release.

The village sought public input while developing a master plan for Rotary Park with plans to apply for an Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development grant for park improvements. Some potential additions could be a fitness area, challenge course, pump track for bicycles, picnic shelters, a meditation garden, outdoor classroom, fishing areas, trail improvements and signage on site history and habitat education.