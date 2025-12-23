Land with McHenry County’s oldest trees – up to 400 years – acquired by Conservation District

Woodlands in northwestern McHenry County, spanning 55 acres and containing trees believed to be up to 400 year old, are now permanently protected under the McHenry County Conservation District.

The land is home to “the largest remaining mature oaks recorded in McHenry County, with some estimated to be between 300 and 400 years old,” according to a conservation district news release. This purchase is the first parcel of the conservation district’s Big Foot Woods Oak Legacy Project.

“These oaks provided nourishment for game pursued by Indigenous hunters and gatherers and supported those communities,” McHenry County Conservation District Board President Lloyd Everard said in the release. “They provided shade during the time of French exploration of the region, were present during the founding of the United States, and they bear the marks of land surveyors during the westward expansion of the nation.”

The McHenry County Conservation Foundation secured a $369,900 grant from the Prairie State Conservation Coalition’s natural areas program and provided the 20% required grant match, according to the release. The land in Chemung Township was purchased by the conservation district for $484,000.

McHenry County has lost an estimated 87% of its original oak communities, according to the release.

“The foundation’s mission is to support the conservation district’s efforts to protect and preserve land in perpetuity for current and future generations,” McHenry County Conservation Foundation Board President Kevin Ivers said in the release. “For our organization, saving some of the county’s last old growth oaks from development was a top priority. We are so extremely grateful to the Prairie State Conservation Coalition for recognizing the importance of this specific parcel and for awarding the conservation district this grant.”

Earlier this year, the McHenry County Conservation Foundation transferred 15 acres of mature woodlands to the conservation district, expanding the existing Marengo Ridge Conservation Area. The land was purchased in 2020 by the organization with the help of an anonymous donor, according to the release.

The conservation district and foundation are currently creating a comprehensive plan called Forward to 2040 with a Vision to 2071, when the district will celebrate its centennial anniversary. The plan aims to identify wants and needs of the community. The public is encouraged to provide comments and feedback. More information can be found at MCCD.me/Forward2040.