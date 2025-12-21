Cary-area boy run over by lawnmower returns to preschool with new ‘super leg’

4-year-old Cohen Liggett from Cary is healing from a lawnmower accident that happened on Aug. 30, 2025 after undergoing four surgeries. (Photo provided by Jacki Liggett)

A 4-year-old Cary-area boy injured over Labor Day weekend in a lawnmower accident at his home has hit major recovery milestones, including returning to preschool and completing four surgeries.

Cohen Liggett was hospitalized for almost a month after he was "run over by an industrial-style lawnmower” on Aug. 30, Cary Fire Protection District spokesperson Alex Vucha wrote in a news release. During that time, Cohen underwent four surgeries, his parents Adam and Jacki Liggett said in a statement to Shaw Local.

His final surgery was a rotationplasty – a procedure that removed the injured portion of the leg, and rotated the lower leg so now Cohen’s foot faces backwards. The surgery now allows Cohen to use his ankle as a knee, the Liggetts said.

“With the help of a prosthetic leg, he will be able to return to being the active, energetic boy he has always been,” Jacki and Adam Liggett said in the statement. “He lovingly calls his rotationplasty leg his ‘super leg.’”

Soon after the accident, family friend Katie Shaykin set up a GoFundMe account, called Support Liggett Family After Tragic Accident. It has since raised more than $100,000. The GoFundMe account helps cover medical expenses and other bills including extensive therapy.

“We have been completely overwhelmed by the support from our community,” Adam and Jacki Liggett said in the statement. “To everyone who donated to the GoFundMe, prayed for us, or showed up for our family in any way – thank you. We have truly felt held, loved and carried through this entire journey."

Jacki has been documenting Cohen’s progress on her Instagram, at instagram.com/jacki.liggett, in hopes to support other families navigating the same surgery. There, they have answered questions like his leg will continue to grow with him and it does not hurt him.

Cohen is able to now stand and walk on his “super leg,” according the Instagram. He has since returned to preschool last month, his family said.

Further physical therapy and occupational therapy are on the horizon for Cohen once fitting and alignment adjustments are made for his prosthetic leg, the Liggetts said.