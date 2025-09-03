Cary boy run over by lawnmower has 2nd surgery; family thanks community for support

A child was flown in critical condition Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, after being run over by a lawn mower near Cary. (Photo provided by Cary Fire Protection District)

Cohen Liggett, the 3-year-old Cary-area boy injured Aug. 30 in a lawnmower accident at his home, had additional surgery for his injuries, a family spokeswoman said.

“Cohen underwent a second surgery [Tuesday] and is in stable condition. The family is in the process of interviewing doctors across the country to determine next steps,” according to a statement from family friend Katie Shaykin.

Shaykin set up a GoFundMe account, Support Liggett Family After Tragic Accident, on Monday. It has since raised more than $75,000 to help with Cohen’s care.

“The Liggetts are humbled by the generous outpouring of love and support for their family. They also would like to thank the community for their financial support to the GoFundMe and greatly appreciate all the prayers and support,” Shaykin said.

The Cary Fire Protection District was called Saturday afternoon to a home near Cary. Paramedics found a young child who “had been run over by an industrial-style lawnmower,” district spokesperson Alex Vucha wrote in a news release.

The child, later identified as Cohen, was taken to Mercyhealth Crystal Lake Hospital and then taken by helicopter to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.