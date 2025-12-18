Johnsburg-area solar farm, 3 others voted down by McHenry County Board

A solar farm is shown at Huntley High School in 2023. The McHenry County Board has voted down four of five recent requests. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

A Johnsburg-area solar farm that had garnered opposition from neighbors was overwhelmingly voted down by the McHenry County Board.

The board voted 13-4 Tuesday evening to turn down the farm near the Ringwood and Spring Grove roads intersection. Neighbors have been against the farm for a number of reasons, including perceived health and environmental issues.

The board didn’t discuss the farm before the vote, but many members have been frustrated about an Illinois law that hinders the county’s ability to regulate solar projects without risking lawsuits.

Many residents packed the room wearing green stickers to show their opposition, similar to what they did last month, when the board chose to delay final action. A few residents who spoke to the board thanked them for voting it down.

A couple of speakers’ comments were met with applause, but Chair Mike Buehler admonished the crowd not to applaud, noting it was a public meeting.

Said resident Angela Wiermanski: “We have been terrified about the future of this land and have put the lives of ourselves, our children and the future in your hands.”

Wiermanski said the residents feel heard and respected, and though it “continues to be scary,” residents appreciated the board’s support.

Resident Renee Weigert said the board made a “courageous choice.”

“You put health over uncertainty, safety over convenience and responsibility over pressure,” Weigert said.

Dylan Haber, a developer with the Pebble Solar LLC and Water Locust solar projects, said he appreciated the board’s work reviewing the projects and listening to the company.

The Pebble project was proposed off Bull Valley Road near McHenry. The county’s Zoning Board of Appeals had recommended a denial of the farm, and McHenry city officials also expressed their opposition.

The county board voted down Pebble Solar’s proposal 16-1.

Haber said his company was committed to working with community members, local interest groups and county government.

“This is not the outcome that, that we wanted,” Haber said.

The Johnsburg- and McHenry-area farms were two of four that got voted down Tuesday. A fifth farm on the agenda was approved.

The board also voted down a proposed solar farm off Route 176 near Crystal Lake. That proposal had a zoning change, and it came up whether Nunda Township, where the farm was located, had filed a formal objection.

County officials said they weren’t able to confirm immediately if Nunda Township had formally filed an objection. If the township had done so, the proposal would have needed a three-fourths county board supermajority to pass.

County Board member Mike Shorten is also the Nunda Township supervisor. Shorten was asked if the township had a plan commission, and he indicated the township does not.

Board member Joe Gottemoller said the township would need a plan commission and a comprehensive plan to object. Buehler said with that, the proposal needed a simple majority to pass.

The board then voted 11-6 to deny the farm.

Jim Griffin, an attorney for the project, noted the zoning board had recommended it unanimously and asked the board to approve it.

Another farm off Gracy Road near McHenry was rejected by the board in 9-8 denial.

A farm off Crystal Lake Road near McHenry was approved 9-8. Gottemoller pointed out that farm was next to an existing solar farm.

“I don’t think this should be thrown out with the bathwater,” Gottemoller said.

Project representatives said Dec. 11 that project next door was approved in December 2024 and that they would have proposed both at the time if they had known they could do both.