What’s next for partially collapsed building in Woodstock and surrounding area?

More of the roof and walls fell away the morning of Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, at Thompson Appliance in Woodstock, according to the Woodstock Fire and Rescue District's Facebook page. (Photo provided by Woodstock Fire and Rescue District)

The collapse at Thompson’s Appliance on Clay Street in Woodstock has been contained to the front of the building, Woodstock officials said Friday.

The city said a structural engineer confirmed that the rear of the building is stable. Repairs were previously made to the back of the structure, and that part is “expected to remain stable,” according to a city news release.

The front will need to be demolished, and the city said it was working with property owners to determine whether that can happen in the next few weeks.

“If demolition cannot be undertaken in the near term, temporary supports may need to be installed to prevent further collapse,” according to the release.

The city said the property owners are evaluating long-term options for the site. Officials said they were working with the owners on completing permitting, as well as “to determine whether partial demolition of the front façade can be safely undertaken.”

City officials said the engineer determined that safety fencing can be moved closer to the building. Fencing on a nearby alley also can be pulled back, which will allow rear access to Wayne’s Lanes, according to the release.

Wayne’s Lanes was not immediately available for comment Friday.

“The city’s building and planning department has reviewed the engineer’s report and verified these recommendations,” according to the release.

The building’s roof partially collapsed Dec. 3, prompting officials to close Clay Street in front of the building. Officials said it was suspected but not confirmed that recent heavy snowfall caused the collapse.

Additional parts of the building’s walls and roof caved in Sunday, officials said.

Thompson’s Appliance owner Bob Thompson was not available for comment Friday.

Thompson had told Shaw Local after the initial collapse that the building had been condemned and he had been trying to remove things, but the city was not allowing anyone to go inside. Thompson said he was unable to go inside and retrieve anything he needed to do house calls or keep the business going.

Thompson said at the time that he was nervous the building was going to have to be torn down.

Officials had closed a portion of Clay Street because of the collapse, but they planned to move the fencing, clear snow from the street and sidewalk, and reopen Clay Street on Friday.

“The updated fencing layout will keep the parking area, sidewalk and front alley adjacent to Thompson’s Appliance safely restricted,” according to the release.