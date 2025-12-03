Roof of downtown Woodstock business collapses, road shut down amid concerns of further damage

The roof of Thompson's Appliances in downtown Woodstock collapsed on Dec. 3, 2025, and the 300 block of Clay Street downtown was shut down amid worries of additional structural collapse. (Claire O'Brien)

A roof on a downtown Woodstock business has collapsed and the walls might be next.

The city has closed Clay Street between Hutchins and Church streets out of concern more of the structure could collapse into the street. The city put out an alert that the street had closed but did not give a reason.

Bob Thompson, the owner of Thompson’s Appliance at 318 Clay St., said he discovered when he arrived to work early Wednesday morning that the front half of his building had collapsed.

Thompson confirmed no one was inside when part of the roof caved in, and no one was injured.

Thompson said he had tried to remove what he could from the back of the store, but he said the city has condemned the building and he cannot go inside. He said he was afraid the building would be torn down.

Thompson said he had his “suspicions” of what caused the collapse, but an engineer would have to confirm what the cause was. He said the building is about 75 years old.

Thompson said he would like to keep the business running, but he’s concerned the collapse put him out of business. He said the business is 98 years old.

He said the walls were still up but he wasn’t sure they would stay up.

Joe Czysczon, an operations manager for the city, said the city got a call around lunchtime that the building’s roof collapsed and the walls and front facade were buckling.

As of about 3 p.m. Wednesday, one side of the block had been shut down to foot traffic as well as vehicles.

Tammy Ortmann, co-owner of Ortmann’s Red Iron Tavern next door to the appliance store, said police and fire officials cleared them to open Wednesday afternoon.

Nick Brooks of the Moose Lodge, across the street from the appliance store, said they’ve been getting calls about whether their Wednesday night bingo was going to be canceled. But he said the lodge was open as usual.

Check back for updates to this breaking story.