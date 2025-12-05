After roof collapse in Woodstock, it’s unclear when street will reopen, if building will remain standing

The roof of Thompson's Appliances in downtown Woodstock collapsed on Dec. 3, 2025, and the 300 block of Clay Street downtown was shut down amid worries of additional structural collapse. (Claire O'Brien)

Officials don’t have a set timeline on when a portion of Clay Street in downtown Woodstock, in front of Thompson’s Appliances, will reopen.

City officials closed the street around midday Wednesday out of concern the building might collapse into the street. The roof of the appliance store partly collapsed into the building, which was discovered on Wednesday morning and prompted the road closure.

City officials said on Wednesday that they suspected the recent heavy snowfall caused the collapse, but this had not been confirmed.

Bob Thompson, who owns the business, said Thursday he couldn’t retrieve his checkbook, stamps, letters, tools or anything else he needed to do house calls or keep the business going.

He said the city’s building inspector had pretty much “closed my business for good.”

He said the city condemned the building, and no one is allowed inside until a structural engineer comes and evaluates the edifice. Thompson said Wednesday he had tried to remove items from the building until the city said he was not allowed inside.

Thompson said he’s hired a structural engineer to check the building, but that might take a week. He’s considering whether to find another engineer who might have more availability.

City Manager Roscoe Stelford said the city is working with the property owner to assess the building’s integrity and see if it needs to be torn down or can be salvaged, and what that would entail. Stelford said he hoped the assessment would be done by the end of the day on Friday.