Additional parts of Woodstock store cave in Sunday

More of the roof and walls fell away the morning of Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, at Thompson Appliance in Woodstock, according to the Woodstock Fire and Rescue District's Facebook page.

Additional sections of the roof and walls fell away the morning of Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, at Thompson's Appliance in Woodstock, according to the Woodstock Fire and Rescue District's Facebook page.

Additional parts of the roof and walls at Thompson’s Appliance in Woodstock caved in Sunday morning, according to a Facebook post from Woodstock Fire and Rescue District officials.

The building, at 318 Clay Street, started losing its roof Wednesday, when a portion came down. Officials have blocked Clay Street to traffic and the surrounding sidewalks from pedestrians.

The recent snowfall may have precipitated the collapse, city officials said last week. Woodstock officials also condemned the building as it worked with owner Bob Thompson to assess the building’s condition going forward.

Parts of the roof that fell into Thompson's Appliances in Woodstock can be seen through the windows following a partial roof collapse on Dec. 3, 2025.

Parts of the Thompson's Appliances roof can be seen through the windows following a partial roof collapse Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025, at the Woodstock building.

