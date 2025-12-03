New-look Marian Central beats Christian Life

Marian Central's Colin Kowalsky (left) and Mark Jablonski helped lead the Hurricanes to a 56-24 win over Christian Life in the team's home opener Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, in Woodstock. (Joe Aguilar)

As a three-year varsity basketball player on his third head coach, Marian Central senior guard Colin Kowalsky is used to change.

He’s unfazed playing yet another new system.

“I’m used to it by now,” Kowalsky said.

What Marian Central isn’t used to is winning. No one, including first-year coach Lafeyette Bell, is talking about winning championships just yet, but the Hurricanes’ 56-24 win over nonconference visitor Christian Life on Tuesday night at Landers Pavilion in Woodstock gave the Hurricanes a winning record for the first time in recent memory.

Junior guard Mark Jablonski scored a game-high 16 points for Marian (2-1), which bolted to a 20-2 lead in its home opener. The Hurricanes hit their first four shots from three-point range, including two by the lefty Jablonski.

“As soon as we came out, I loved the atmosphere,” Jablonski said. “We hit a bunch of 3s in the beginning, up [9-2]. No better way to start a game.”

Armani Massey added 12 points coming off the bench for Marian, which also got nine points and five rebounds from Conor Brandt.

Kowalsky had seven points, seven rebounds and seven steals.

“It’s different, but it’s good,” Kowalsky said of the Hurricanes’ new look and system. “It’s a change from what I’ve gone through with Marian basketball the last three years. It’s still early in the season, but it’s definitely headed in the right direction. Once we get adjusted, it’ll be great.”

Marian’s hot shooting against Christian Life (0-3) didn’t last. But the Hurricanes, who saw the Eagles cut their deficit to 20-13 midway through the second quarter, used their defense to help create separation.

With Kowalsky and Jablonski trapping and creating havoc with steals and deflections, the Hurricanes built their lead to 49-19 after three quarters after being up 28-13 at halftime.

Marian Central boys basketball coach Lafeyette Bell talks to his team during a timeout against Christian Life on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, in Woodstock. (Joe Aguilar)

“I loved the fact that my guys came out and played hard right away,” Bell said. “We played 100 percent man to man, and then once we went to our 1-3 -1 [trap], our guys kept the same intensity, and we just got whatever we wanted."

Jablonski, who had 11 points at halftime, finished a pair of third-quarter layups in transition after Kowalsky steals. Jablonski also had four rebounds and two steals, despite sitting out the fourth quarter.

“He’s night and day different from when we started,” Bell said of Jablonski, who got some playing time on varsity last season as a sophomore. “He’s really turning a corner. Great attitude, good teammate. Kids respect him, and he plays very hard.”

Jablonski has respect for his new coach.

“He’s taught me a lot,” Jablonski said of Bell. “He’s changed me from being a hothead to being a somewhat level-head player.”

Kowalsky is a different player this season too. Bell has seen the versatility the veteran can bring to the team.

“For his career, he’s been a shooter,” Bell said of Kowalsky. “But when I came in and took the [head coach] position, I said, ‘He’s much more than that.’ He’s really stepped up to the plate.”

Kowalsky brings perspective to the Hurricanes as well.

“It’s only our third game,” Kowalsky said. “Basketball is a very long season. ... [Coach Bell] brings a lot of energy. He believes in us, wants to see us do well, and ultimately leaves it up to us. He gives us the tools, and he’s there to help us along the way.”

Marian’s 30-point lead at the end of the third quarter meant the fourth was played with a running clock. Nine players scored for the Hurricanes. Colin Hernon came off the bench to add five rebounds (four offensive), four steals and three points.

“They worked hard. They played together,” Bell said of his players. “I’ve been preaching it all season – just move the ball, play with patience, cut, run our stuff, and we should be successful.”