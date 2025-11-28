2025 Northwest Herald Girls Swimmer of the Year: Dundee-Crown co-op’s Rachel Johnson

Dundee-Crown’s Rachel Johnson competes in the 200-yard individual medley during the IHSA state preliminaries on Nov. 14, 2025 at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont. Johnson won two state medals and is the 2025 Northwest Herald Girls Swimmer of the Year. (Laurie Fanelli)

When Dundee-Crown co-op’s Rachel Johnson looks back on her season, she thinks of the people that helped motivate and push her to be her best.

“All of my teammates and the friendships I’ve made and my coaches, they all put a lot of time and thought into me,” said Johnson, a junior at Jacobs. “I just love being around all of them. It was a really special season.”

Johnson’s special season ended earlier this month with two state medals – the first of her career – as her biggest supporters cheered her on from the FMC Natatorium in Westmont at the IHSA Girls Swimming and Diving State Championships.

After swimming personal-best times in each of her individual events during Friday’s preliminaries, Johnson placed fifth in the 200-yard individual medley and swam to third place in the 100 backstroke in Saturday’s finals.

“Rachel is the most perfect example of what any coach could want,” D-C co-op coach Rebecca Olson said at the state meet. “She’s very hard-working, very dedicated and a great person, someone you can give feedback to and have her be very reflective of herself.”

Earlier in the season, the hard-working Johnson helped lead D-C co-op, which combines with Jacobs and Hampshire, to its second consecutive Fox Valley Conference Invite championship.

For her accomplishments, Johnson was voted the 2025 Northwest Herald Girls Swimmer of the Year by the sports staff.

Johnson recently spoke with the Northwest Herald about her state performance, her biggest inspirations and more.

Dundee-Crown co-op's Rachel Johnson views her time after finishing third in the 100-yard backstroke during the IHSA state finals on Nov. 15, 2025 at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald)

What did it mean for you to end the year the way you did at state?

Johnson: It meant a lot because I feel like I worked really hard, and I have a lot of great coaches who put a lot of effort into me. It all paid off.

What was it like competing at state?

Johnson: It was awesome. I love that environment. I think I do really well with that kind of pressure. It was just really fun, and I knew a lot of my competitors.

Was this your goal heading into the season or was it something you didn’t think about at the beginning of the year?

Johnson: My main goal was just to have fun and see how it goes. There were a few times I wanted to reach, and I did end up reaching them. Overall it was really fun to be with my team and for all of us to be successful.

What do you like about the sport?

Johnson: The relationships I’ve built throughout the years is amazing. I love competing, I love setting goals and I love working hard. Swimming is just a way I can do all of those things.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go?

Johnson: Probably somewhere in Europe. It’d just be fun to see all the different countries and places there.

Who is your favorite athlete?

Johnson: (American swimmer) Regan Smith. I like her mentality and just the way she goes about life.

Who is your funniest teammate?

Johnson: Elie (Niemi). She always makes me laugh. We always have a lot of fun together.

What’s your favorite subject in school?

Johnson: English. I like writing and I feel like it comes naturally to me.

Do you have any hobbies outside swimming?

Johnson: I like lifting a lot, reading and hanging out with my friends.

What is your favorite place to eat?

Johnson: I love Panera and Noodles and Company. I love the mac and cheese at Noodles.

What is something that you can’t live without?

Johnson: My cap, goggles and suit.

What is something that you wish you were good at?

Johnson: I wish school came a little easier to me. I feel like sometimes it’s just harder for me to understand things quicker.

Which teammate inspires you?

Johnson: I’d say my brother Luke. He was on my club team with me. He’s always inspired me and I’ve always looked up to him.

What is your biggest pet peeve?

Johnson: I feel like I have a lot of those. Probably keeping things in order and just being organized. When they’re not, it triggers me and I get a little stressed.

You just won a million dollars. What’s the first thing that you’d buy?

Johnson: I would probably build a nicer pool around our area.