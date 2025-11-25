Take a run or walk Thanksgiving morning and help local causes in McHenry County

Thanksgiving Day Run raising donations of cash and food for the Crystal Lake Food Pantry steps off at 8 a.m. Thursday at Lippold Park in Crystal Lake. (Photo provided by Brenda Napholz)

Online registration will remain open until midnight Wednesday for the Thanksgiving morning 5K at Lippold Park to help stock the Crystal Lake Food Pantry.

Participants also can register the day of the run beginning at 6:30 a.m. The run kicks off at 8 a.m. at the park, 851 W. Route 176.

The run goes on rain, snow or shine, organizers said.

Walk-in registration also is available from noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday at Running Depot, 30 N. Williams St. in Crystal Lake.

The only entry fee is a voluntary monetary or nonperishable food donation. Checks should be made payable to the Crystal Lake Food Pantry. Food items are only accepted on race day at the park.

Organizers said they strongly suggest making monetary donations by check because the food pantry is able to purchase about seven times more food than individual community members can. The food pantry also is in need of paper goods this year, organizers said.

Gift certificates for the first-place female and male finishers will be provided by the Running Depot.

Those interested in volunteering for the race can email Brenda Napholz at tbnappy@comcast.net. For more information, email Dave Ellinger at dellinger55@me.com or Jerry Sullivan at sullivan570@sbcglobal.net, or call the Running Depot at 815-788-9755. Online registration is available by visiting raceroster.com/events/2025/111523/thanksgiving-day-5k-run-and-walk.

Other area Thanksgiving Day runs include:

· Henry’s Hustle 5K and Kid’s Dash to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association, at Marlowe Middle School in Lake in the Hills. Info: henryshustle.com.

· McHenry Kiwanis Club’s Turkey Trot 5K at McHenry High School-Freshman Campus, benefiting Main Stay Therapeutic Farm, Alexander Leigh Center for Autism and Youth, and Family Center of McHenry County. Info: runsignup.com.

· Trojan Track Field & Cross Country Association’s Trout Valley Turkey Trot, Trout Valley Lodge, 1 Howards Way, benefiting cross country and track and field youth athletes in the Cary-Grove community and the Cary-Grove Food Pantry. Info: runsignup.com.

· Meadowland Church’s 5K Turkey Trot Run/Walk at Richardson’s Adventure Farm in Spring Grove, benefiting Real Love Ministries in Haiti. Info: meadowlandchurch.org/turkeytrot.