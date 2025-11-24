2025-26 Northwest Herald boys basketball preview capsules

Fox Valley Conference

Burlington Central

Coach: Brett Porto (17th season)

Last season: 22-10, 13-5 FVC (third)

Top returning players: Patrick Magan, jr., (F, 6-6); Ryan Carpenter, jr. (G, 6-0); Cash Cumpata, jr. (G, 6-2); Bennek Braden, jr. (G, 6-2); Stefan Mesdlijza, sr., (F, 6-4); Tyler Kotwica, sr. (G, 6-2); Danny Cassata, sr., (G, 5-10); Brady Andersen, sr., (G, 5-11)

Top newcomers: Declan Wilson, fr., (F, 6-7); Colton Oniel, jr. (G, 6-1); CJ Ceniza, jr., (G, 5-6)

Worth noting: The Rockets graduated four starters, including Northwest Herald All-Area first-team forward Jake Johnson (13.9 ppg, 6.1 rpg) and all-conference forward Patrick Shell (13.8 ppg), but Porto’s teams have been a consistent winner for the past 10 years. The Rockets have nine 20-win seasons since 2015-16. They went 16-1 during the abbreviated COVID-19 season (2020-21). Central is 70-17 since joining the FVC in 2019-20. ... The 6-6 Magan is the only returning starter and was a good complement to a veteran starting group last season. He averaged 6.7 points and had five of his eight double-digit games in the Rockets’ last seven contests. ... Carpenter, Cumpata and Braden were regular contributors coming off the bench. “We hope to be competitive in every game with a difficult schedule,” Porto said.

Cary-Grove

Coach: Adam McCloud (10th season)

Last season: 19-14, 8-10 FVC (tied for fourth)

Top returning players: Adam Bauer, sr. (F, 6-7); AJ Berndt, sr. (G, 6-1); Dylan Dumele, sr. (G, 6-2); Brady Bauer, sr. (F, 6-3); Brady Elbert, sr. (F, 6-2)

Top newcomers: Evan Bauer, so. (F, 6-5); Jackson Berndt, so. (G, 6-3); Vinny Stissel, jr. (G, 5-7)

Worth noting: Seven seniors are back for a Trojans team that has one of the better inside-out duos in the area in three-year starters Adam Bauer (14.7 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 1.6 spg) and AJ Berndt (11.5 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 3.5 apg, 2 spg). Both were all-conference last season and have tools that have attracted a range of Division III coaches, McCloud said. ... McCloud says Bauer (All-Area second team) is a “powerful, athletic forward at 6-foot-7 who is comfortable putting the ball on the ground, defending in space, and hitting open jumpers.” ... McCloud calls Berndt “a skilled, intelligent floor general who understands how to create space and control pace. He is also a high-level 3-point shooter who can fill it up from distance.” Fellow senior Dumele returns as one of the better catch-and-shoot threats in the area. Seniors Brady Bauer and Elbert played regularly coming off the bench last season. McCloud said they bring size, strength and toughness to the front court. McCloud said he believes this will be his deepest team since the 31-3 team in 2020. ... The newcomers include Evan Bauer, the brother of twins Adam and Brady.

Crystal Lake Central

Coach: Brian Seaver (first season)

Last season: 6-26, 1-17 FVC (10th)

Top returning players: Danny Spychala, jr. (F, 6-7); Avery Lee, sr. (F, 6-3); Johnny Geisser, sr. (G, 5-10); Bud Shanahan, jr. (G, 6-0); Grant Kuligowski, sr. (C, 6-7)

Top newcomers: Logan Laudadio, jr. (G, 5-11); Sonny Shanahan, jr. (G, 6-1)

Worth noting: Seaver, who’s been the boys track coach at Central for the past 25 years, replaces Dan Oziminski, who stepped down after two seasons running the Tigers. Spychala, Lee and Geisser all started last season. Spychala and Lee give the Tigers rebounding and the ability to score down low. The sharp-shooting Shanahan and Kuligowski played regular minutes coming off the bench. “We have a good group of athletes who are willing to work hard,” Seaver said. “We are looking forward to seeing what they can do together.”

Cary-Grove's Adam Bauer knocks the ball away from Crystal Lake South's Nick Stowasser during the Class 3A Prairie Ridge Regional championship game last season. Both players return this season. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Crystal Lake South

Coach: Matt LePage (14th season)

Last season: 30-5, 16-2 FVC (tied for first)

Top returning players: Carson Trivellini, jr. (G, 6-3); Nick Stowasser, jr. (G, 6-4); Ryan Morgan, so. (F, 6-6); John Morgan, so. (F, 6-7); Vince Santarelli, sr. (F, 6-4)

Top newcomers: Noah Cook, jr. (G, 6-6); David McFadden, sr. (G, 6-3); Ethan Nawracaj, jr., (G, 6-1); Michael Santos, jr. (F, 6-3); Wesley Bogda, so. (F, 6-6); Rylan Robinson, so. (G, 5-9)

Worth noting: Led by two-time Northwest Herald Player of Year AJ Demirov, the Gators earned a share of the FVC title with McHenry and a third-straight Class 3A regional title last season. Demirov (Newberry College) averaged 18.5 points, 4.6 assists and 3.4 rebounds a game. The point guard graduated as the school’s all-time leading scorer, but his departure doesn’t mean the Gators are in rebuild mode. ... Trivellini (All-Area second team) shined as Demirov’s backcourt partner, averaging 13.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists. ... Besides Trivellini, who recently committed to play baseball for Illinois, the Gators return the massive Morgan twins, both of provided a physical presence last season, despite being freshmen. ... The 6-6 Cook played on varsity for Huntley as a sophomore last season, while McFadden is a transfer from Larkin. “We will be young, yet still have some experience from last season, and the guys are excited about new roles and opportunities,” said LePage, whose team graduated three starters in Demirov, all-conference guard Tony Santarelli and Cooper Buelna. “Length, depth and energy should be our team strength.”

Dundee-Crown

Coach: Lance Huber (23rd season)

Last season: 14-14, 8-10 FVC (tied for fourth)

Top returning players: Rasheed Trice, sr. (F/G, 6-1); Anthony Spain, jr. (G, 5-10); Kadin Malone, sr. (G, 5-8)

Top newcomers: Shane DeMarsh, jr. (F/G, 5-10); Max Backus, jr. (F, 6-0); Hudson Reardon, so. (F, 6-2); Anthony Pittman, so. (G, 5-10); Nathan Pederson, so. (F/G, 6-0)

Worth noting: The Chargers graduated their top two players in Jared Russell (17.2 ppg, school-record 87 3-pointers) and Terrion Spencer (9.5 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 5 apg). ... Trice is the team’s top returning scoring, as he averaged 7 points and 4 rebounds a game last season. ... Malone played more of a defensive role last season but hit a buzzer-beating jumper to beat Prairie Ridge. ... Three sophomores are up. “The Chargers are looking to improve each day and become a consistent team who will be playing their best basketball at the end of the season,” Huber said. “We are not very big, so we will need to be fundamentally sound at both ends of the court in order to be successful.”

Hampshire

Coach: Mike Featherly (seventh season)

Last season: 11-21, 6-12 FVC (ninth)

Top returning players: Cole Harkin, sr. (G, 5-9); Jordan Parish, sr. (G, 5-9); Jaiden Baldwin, sr. (F, 6-2); Sean Roth, sr. (G, 6-4); Devin Bach, sr. (F, 6-2); Israel Ayoola, sr. (F, 6-3); Eli Schol, sr. (G, 6-0); John Belshan, sr. (G, 5-9)

Top newcomers: Cam Huffman, sr. (G, 6-0); Trey Simmons, jr. (F, 6-2); Bradley Boyd, jr. (G, 5-11); Brody Anderson, jr. (G, 5-10); Tyler Lacke, jr. (G, 5-11); Tyler Johnson, so. (F, 6-2); Sam Williams, so. (G, 6-0)

Worth noting: The Whip-Purs graduated all-conference guard Ryan Prowicz (13.2 ppg, 69 3-pointers) but return several players who either started last season or played plenty coming off the bench. “We are really excited about this group of players,” Featherly said. “The energy and positivity they have been bringing to practice has been tremendous. They are more focused on competing than just playing. We have a good blend of returning players with some varsity experience mixed with younger players. We look forward to competing on a nightly basis.”

Huntley

Coach: Collin Kalamatas (third season)

Last season: 12-19, 7-11 FVC (tie for seventh)

Top returning players: Aidan Gibbs, sr. (G, 5-11); Casey Kaczmarski, sr. (G, 5-11); Dom Schnetter, sr. (G, 5-11)

Top newcomers: Isaiah Onu, jr. (F, 6-5); Tyler Dudzinski, jr. (G, 5-10); Nolan Reynolds, jr. (G/F, 6-2); Jalen Howard, jr. (G, 5-9); Isaac Muze, so. (G, 5-8); Seun Oladipo, so. (G/F, 6-1)

Worth noting: The Red Raiders went winless in four games at Palatine’s Thanksgiving Tournament last season and never recovered, reaching the .500 mark only once (7-7). They graduated all-conference guard Christian Wilson (12.5 ppg, seven 20-point games) and forward Logan Darragh (9 ppg, 6.5 rpg), who anchored the defense (2 blocks a game) while also contributing at the offensive end. “This is a group that doesn’t have a ton of varsity basketball experience, but our guys have a hunger and desire to compete,” said Kalamatas, whose team won 20 games in 2023-24. “It’s an incredibly unselfish group of guys that thrive off of playing together. We know what we have to do as a team and as a program to have a successful season. It’s going to come down to a consistent approach day in and day out. If we do that, I think we’ll surprise some people this year.”

Jacobs

Coach: Jimmy Roberts (13th season)

Last season: 16-16, 7-11 FVC (tied for seventh)

Top returning players: Samson Averehi, sr. (F, 6-4); Carson Goehring, sr. (F, 6-4); Jack Magee, sr. (G, 6-0)

Top newcomers: Elijah Bell, jr. (G, 6-3); Malachi Bell, fr. (G, 6-2); Quinn Gorges, jr. (F, 6-5); Eli Nicholson, so. (G, 6-1)

Worth noting: Roberts calls his team “the most talented group we have had in years.” While the Golden Eagles graduated two-time All-Area first-team guard Ben Jurzak (16. 3 ppg, 93 3-pointers, Augustana College), they return some size and added the 6-5 Gorges, who made great strides in the offseason, Roberts said. ... Averehi averaged 9.4 points and 5.6 rebounds a game as a junior. Goehring rebounds the ball as well as anyone in the FVC. ... The biggest additions are junior guard Elijah Bell and his brother, freshman Malachi Bell, both of whom grew up in the area but attended Harvest Christian Academy last year. ... “I would always rather have a group that is tough and together over talented,” Roberts said. “I’ll take tough and together every day. So if we can become that, I think we have a chance to be pretty good, and certainly compete for a conference championship and beyond.”

McHenry

Coach: Corky Card (third season)

Last season: 26-7, 16-2 FVC (tied for first)

Top returning players: Adam Anwar, sr. (F, 6-7); Blake Renfro, sr. (F, 6-7); Nathan Ottaway, jr. (F, 6-6); Dane Currie, jr. (G, 6-1)

Top newcomers: Cole Tapia, sr. (G, 5-7); Parker Ostertag, jr. (G, 6-3)

Worth noting: The Warriors are coming off a historic season, as they earned a share of their first FVC title after having not won a conference championship since 1976. Gone is All-Area first-team guard Caleb Jett (14.5 ppg, 62 3-pointers, 4.5 rpg) and All-FVC point guard Dylan Hurckes, but the returnees include Anwar, who emerged as one of the area’s top players last season. The 6-7 forward averaged 18.2 points and 7.4 rebounds a game in his second varsity season. He missed 12 games in a row in the second half of the season because of a broken wrist but returned down the stretch and helped the Warriors reach the title game of their own Class 4A regional. ... Ottaway and Currie, a midseason call-up last winter, played big minutes as sophomores. ... Card likes to play 10 and sometimes 11 players in a game. “The Warriors are ready to tip off another season built on toughness, tempo and teamwork,” Card said. “This year’s squad will bring a physical edge to every game, priding itself on strong rebounding and relentless effort on both ends of the floor. ... Depth will once again be a strength, giving us the flexibility to play fast and compete with a balanced conference.”

Prairie Ridge's Eli Loeding (left) drives to the basket against Crystal Lake Central's Avery Lee during their team's Class 3A Prairie Ridge Regional game last season. Loeding and Lee return for their teams this season. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Prairie Ridge

Coach: Brian Frericks (second season)

Last season: 13-20, 8-10 FVC (tied for fourth)

Top returning players: Eli Loeding, sr. (G/F, 6-4); Luke Vanderwiel, sr. (G, 5-9); Rory Rezendes, sr. (G, 5-10); Brendan Beu, sr. (G, 6-1); Maddon McKim, sr. (F, 6-3); Johnny Kemp, sr. (G, 6-0)

Top newcomers: Luca Boscarino, jr. (G, 6-1); Bryce Owen, jr. (G, 5-10); Everett Stone, so. (F, 6-4); Sebastian Cummins, fr. (G, 5-10)

Worth noting: Frericks had the Wolves playing their best basketball in the second half of last season, which was his first as a coach. The Wolves finished 9-6 in their last 15 games. They graduated guard Ben Gablenz but return the other half of their 1-2 duo in Loeding. The 6-4 guard/forward averaged 16.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.7 steals a game as a junior. Loeding had 30 points and three dunks in a late-season game against Dundee-Crown, and Frericks said Loeding is ready to show that he is one of the top players in the area. ... The other returnees include Loeding’s football teammate Vanderwiel, whose tenacity and athleticism allowed him to shine defensively last season. ... The Wolves feature 11 seniors. “We have a bunch of athletes this year that want to get up and down the court, and that is exactly what we are going to do,” Frericks said. “We have a lot of guys who will be stepping up to bigger roles this year and who are hungry to compete day in and day out.”

Kishwaukee River Conference

Harvard

Coach: Brian Heidtke (third season)

Last season: 6-22, 1-13 KRC (eighth)

Top returning players: Julian Acosta, jr. (G, 5-10); Cristian Pagles, sr. (G, 5-7); Justin Wheeler, sr. (F, 6-1); Pablo Muralles, jr. (G, 5-7)

Top newcomers: Damian Vazquez, jr. (C, 6-0)

Worth noting: The Hornets graduated their best player in three-sport star Adam Cooke. They increased their win total by four games last season, but this is still a young team with not a lot of size. Seniors Pagles and Wheeler have been in the program since their freshman year. “Cristian and Justin provide outstanding leadership, on and off the court,” Heidtke said. ... Acosta showed potential as a sophomore last season (his second on varsity) and recorded a pair of 21-point efforts late in the season. ... “We will miss Adam Cooke down low,” said Heidtke, adding the Hornets will look to the 6-foot Vazquez to fill that gap. Another junior to watch is 5-7 guard Muralles. “Our program continues to build with increases in numbers at every level,” Heidtke said. “At the varsity level, we took a step in the right direction last year by adding four wins to our win total from the previous season. We would like to keep moving in that direction by adding a few more this year.”

Johnsburg

Coach: Mike Toussaint (15th season)

Last season: 17-15, 10-4 KRC (tied for second)

Top returning players: Jayce Schmitt, sr. (G, 6-3); Ashton Stern, sr. (G, 6-4); Jarrel Albea, sr. (G, 6-1); Danny Loud, sr. (G, 6-6); Trey Toussaint, jr. (G, 6-1); Josh Kaunas, jr. (G, 6-6); Ryan Franze, jr. (G, 5-11)

Top newcomers: Brady Fisher, sr. (G, 6-0); Jacob Vetter, sr. (G, 6-3); Zach Willis, sr. (G, 6-0); Carter Block, sr. (G, 5-11)

Worth noting: The Skyhawks won the KRC two seasons ago. They recovered from a 3-7 start last season to finish with a winning record thanks to six wins in their final eight games. Schmitt is a two-time all-conference selection and was a unanimous choice last season after averaging 14.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2 steals a game, while making 63 3-pointers. He and Albea are three-year starters. Stern and Kaunas also started last season. Toussaint (the coach’s nephew), Loud and Franze all played big minutes last season. ... Albea, Franze, Loud and newcomers Vetter and Block starred for the football team that won seven games and made the playoffs this fall. ... “Optimistic,” Coach Toussaint said of the 2025-26 season. “We have a tough tournament schedule – Johnsburg Thanksgiving, Hinkle Classic, Pecatonica MLK – but we will compete. Best chemistry I’ve had in a team in several years. ... Experience, depth and culture have the potential to take us far."

Johnsburg's Jayce Schmitt drives to the basket against Woodstock's Collin Greenlee during a Kishwaukee River Conference basketball game last season at Woodstock High School. Schmitt returns for the Skyhawks this season. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Marengo

Coach: Jeremy Burke (second season)

Last season: 5-26, 2-12 KRC (seventh)

Top returning players: Myles Aukes, sr. (G); Jett Lesiak, sr. (G/F); Ollie Nichols, sr. (G); Sam Vandello, jr. (F/C); Parker Weadge, jr. (F/C)

Top newcomers: Nick Jacobi, so. (G/F); Caden Bezik, fr. (G)

Worth noting: It’s baby steps for the Indians, who posted four of their five wins last season in the new year after a 1-15 start. They had only five wins in the past two seasons combined. “We return a strong core from last year,” said Burke, a 1997 Marengo graduate who took over the program last year. “We showed continue growth throughout last season and are looking to continue to build upon that this year. It is Year 2 in our system, and we hope to see some big steps taken this year. We will continue to get better each day, and the end results will take care of themselves.”

Richmond-Burton

Coach: Rich Petska (third season)

Last season: 22-10, 8-6 KRC (fifth)

Top returning players: Dane Gardner, sr. (G, 6-3); Ray Hannemann, sr. (G/F, 6-2); Jace Nelson, jr. (F, 6-7); Gavin Radmer, jr. (G, 6-3); Luke Robinson, sr. (G/F, 6-5)

Top newcomers: Landon Nelson, sr. (G, 6-2); Will Gardner, so. (G, 6-0); Jonah Elfering, jr. (G, 6-1); Matt Rupnik, jr. (F, 6-2); Cade Garrison, sr. (G, 5-9); Aiden Henson, so. (G/F, 6-0); Prestyn Misch, jr. (F/C, 6-0)

Worth noting: The Rockets return two All-KRC players from last season in Robinson and Radmer, but the football team’s lengthy playoff run means three players – Robinson, Hannemann and Jace Nelson – will be getting late starts to the hoops season. Robinson averaged 17 points and 5.6 rebounds a game as a junior. A 1,000-point scorer and the school’s all-time leading rebounder, the versatile guard/forward also piled up 78 3-pointers, 73 assists, 41 steals and 25 blocked shots. ... Radmer emerged as one of the top sophomores in the area last season, averaging 16.5 points, 2.5 assists and 2.6 steals a game, while sinking 63 3-pointers. ... Gardner is another returning starter and another Rocket who enjoyed success in a fall sport this year, as he helped R-B’s soccer team advance to a Class 1A sectional final. ... Three-sport athlete Hannemann (the football team’s QB) played heavy minutes as well last winter, while Jace Nelson provided a defensive presence in the paint with his length and athleticism. “It is going to take a bit to get our legs under us with the successful run football has had this season,” Petska said. “Hopefully by holiday tournament time everything is clicking and we can start building on last year’s successful season. I am confident we will do that under the guidance of our senior leadership and returning all-conference players.”

Richmond-Burton’s Gavin Radmer (right) works past Woodstock’s Joey Nitz in action last season at Woodstock. Radmer returns to the Rockets this season. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Woodstock

Coach: Ryan Starnes (fourth season)

Last season: 20-12, 10-4 KRC (tied for second)

Top returning players: Max Beard, jr. (G, 6-4); Liam Laidig, so. (F, 6-5); JJ Stokes, sr. (F, 6-2)

Top newcomers: Rian Hahn-Clifton, so. (G, 6-0); Marc Thomas, so. (G, 6-2); Collin Stock, jr. (G, 6-1); Ryan Murray, jr. (G, 6-0)

Worth noting: The Blue Streaks are coming off back-to-back 20-win seasons for the first time in program history. While they return one of the top players in the area in Beard and two other starters, they graduated 12 players, including Collin Greenlee, who set the school record for 3-pointers last season, and sixth-man Joey Nitz. ... Beard (18 ppg, 7 rpg) was a unanimous all-conference selection last season. ... Laidig and Stokes also started. Beard, Laidig and Stokes give the Streaks a solid nucleus, and the junior class provides quite a bit of depth, Starnes said. ”The key to success is buying into the details and doing the little things right that lead to varsity wins,“ Starnes said. ”Despite the lack of experience, this team is capable of finishing in the top half of the KRC."

Woodstock North

Coach: Tim Paddock (first season)

Last season: 5-24, 4-10 KRC (sixth)

Top returning players: AJ Cohn, sr. (F/G, 6-4); Ethan Richardson, jr. (G, 6-4); Brady Rogers, sr. (F, 6-0); Zaiden Vess, sr, (G, 6-1)

Top newcomers: Luke Bigler, jr. (G, 6-3); Curtis Czeslawski, so. (G, 6-2); Lincoln Buening, jr. (G, 6-2)

Worth noting: Paddock returns to the sideline after an eight-year absence. He coached McHenry’s boys program for 13 years before stepping down in 2017 after a run that included two Class 4A regional championships. Paddock replaces former Woodstock North star Josh Jandron, who coached the Thunder for two seasons. ... The Thunder graduated talented guard Colin Brodzik. “The players have been great, learning a new system and playing hard every day,” Paddock said. “If we continue to improve every day, play hard together and compete, we have a chance to surprise people as the season progresses.”

Chicagoland Christian Conference

Marian Central

Coach: Lafeyette Bell (first season)

Last season: 12-21, 0-8 CCC (ninth)

Top returning players: Colin Kowalsky, sr. (G, 6-2); Mark Jablonski, jr. (G, 6-3); Connor Brandt, jr. (G/F, 6-2)

Top newcomers: Colin Hernon, so. (G/F, 6-4); Aaden Brandt, so. (G, 5-10)*

Worth noting: Bell served as head coach at Harvest Christian Academy in Elgin the past two seasons, winning a Class 1A regional championship in 2024. His team last season won 14 games despite having only one senior. He’ll coach another inexperienced team this season. ... A young Hurricanes squad improved as last season progressed under coach Rick Peterson, going 5-5 in its last 10 games. ... The big loss to graduation was guard Finn Pivnicka, who had 14 20-point efforts, including a 40-point game. “We will be young but physical,” said Bell, who is the Hurricanes’ fourth coach in the past four seasons, following Peterson, Sean Stochl and Charley Walsh. “Learning another new program with new leadership will be challenging for our group, but our No. 1 emphasis is defense. Our goal is to finish top half of the conference this year.

Northeastern Athletic Conference

Alden-Hebron

Coach: Rick Peterson (first season)

Last season: 1-27, 1-11 NAC

Top returning players: Fabian Carreno, sr. (G, 6-3); Aldo Carreno, so. (C, 6-5); JP Stewart, sr. (G, 6-0); Jack Stewart, so. (F, 5-11); Nick Heber, sr. (C, 6-4)

Top newcomers: Hayden Nelson, so. (PG, 5-4)

Worth noting: Veteran coach Peterson returns to the Giants after one season at Marian Central. He coached A-H for three seasons before that, going 27-56. His 2022-23 team (his second at the school) went 11-18, including 5-2 in the NAC, the Giants’ most wins ever in the conference. ... A young Giants squad won only one game last season under Jared Bauer, but they return plenty of experience. “It’s basically the same returning team,” said Peterson, who’s a member of the McHenry County College (Class of 2017) and Skyway Conference (Class of 2019) halls of fame. “We do have some size this year, but learning basic fundamentals first will be imperative. We will be a different team as far as effort. We already are and will play tough defense. However, our challenge will be scoring. The kids are great and excited for a brand-new start. The support here is awesome. I’m looking forward to being back at Hebron.”