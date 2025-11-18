New subdivision of single-family homes coming to Lake in the Hills after 2-decade wait; see expected price

A rendering shows homes by Sycamore-based Silverthorne Homes, the company is building the Cheswick Meadows subdivision in Lake in the Hills. (Photo provided by Silverthorne Homes)

A new subdivision is coming to Lake in the Hills, about two decades after it was first approved.

The Village Board recently approved the new development, called Silverthorne’s Cheswick Meadows, which consists of 24 single-family homes.

Earlier this year the board reviewed and liked plans for the Cheswick Meadows subdivision, which will be near the intersection of Haligus and Ackman roads.

The subdivision backs up to the Ackman Road right of way, but plans don’t call for access to Ackman. Ackman is a county road, and county officials have included extending Ackman west to Route 47 in their long-range transportation plan. The extension is a priority for Lake in the Hills officials, as well.

Two streets in nearby developments will be extended: Savoy Drive will extend east, and Windhill Lane will extend north, meeting at a T-shaped intersection with a cul-de-sac to the east.

Proposed landscape plans for Silverthorne's Cheswick Meadows in Lake in the Hills. (Graphic provided by Village of Lake in the Hills)

Lake in the Hills entered an annexation agreement in 2004 to facilitate development of the property, according to records. Original plans were a 20-lot development named Meadowbrook Unit 25. Cheswick Meadows got a final plat in 2006, but the subdivision was never built, according to records.

But now, the Village Board has given its blessing to a second project to develop that subdivision.

The developer does have to submit final civil engineering and landscaping details to the village and come back for a final plat, village officials said.

Ben Beal, a land analyst with Silverthorne Homes, the developer, said “we’re really happy” the Village Board liked the designs and plans, adding “Lake in the Hills is a wonderful community” to be a part of.

Beal said the company aims to break ground early next spring, with land development and street paving done by August. About that time, the company is planning to actively sell lots and maybe begin construction.

Beal said Silverthorne allows customers to customize their homes, and prices are expected to be around $600,000 to $750,000 in the subdivision.