Letter: In the spirit of Thanksgiving

I write in the spirit of Thanksgiving. No left or right political misgivings. This is a time of year as autumn falls upon us, the trees change colors, the leaves fall to the ground, we are reminded of hope.

Hope in gratefulness, in family, neighbors and country. Hope in thankfulness for the blessings that no other country has been given tremendously.

For me, blessings through freedom and family have been extraordinary. What was given, what was left and in memories they live on and every day we carry on.

We carry on not in despair or division but in gratefulness and thanksgiving. My mother-in-law who passed away this last May reminded me once, “Thanksgiving is every day.” And to see every day is the beginning of Thanksgiving.

“This is the day the Lord has made. Rejoice and be glad in it.”

My hope in this world has always been to see peace and goodwill in it, and this Thanksgiving I hope you find peace, love for your families and if you have faith, give thanks to God.

Because His love is eternal. So Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours and God bless America.

Bob DeLacy Jr.

Marengo