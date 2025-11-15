Car rolls over following 2-vehicle crash Saturday near Woodstock

A car rolled over after a two-car crash near Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, Woodstock. (Photo provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

A car rolled over after a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning near Woodstock.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District was called to the intersection of Route 14 and Hughes Road near Woodstock at 8:38 a.m. Saturday, Woodstock Fire/Rescue District spokesperson Alex Vucha said.

Vucha said several 911 callers reported one of the vehicles overturned and two people inside were unable to get out. A medical helicopter was initially placed on standby “due to the unknown extent of injuries,” Vucha said.

Crews confirmed a two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection. “One vehicle had rolled onto its roof and came to rest in the ditch with heavy damage” and all occupants were out before firefighters arrived, Vucha said.

Paramedics evaluated the driver and passenger of that car, and they declined additional treatment or transport. The driver of the second vehicle, who was the only person inside, also declined additional medical attention, Vucha said.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash, Vucha said.