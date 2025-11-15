After raising sales tax, Johnsburg considers 5.5% property tax levy increase

The Johnsburg Village Board has gotten its first look at the proposed new property tax levy, which calls for an increase of about 5.5% over last year.

The levy would ask for $1.16 million, compared to the $1.1 million requested in 2024, a $60,0000 increase.

That estimated increase includes the 2.9%, inflation-tied uptick allowed under state law, along with additional assessed valuation in the village, Village Administrator Claudett Sofiakis said. The village’s total EAV is now nearly $357.4 million, about $9 million of which is new growth, Sofiakis said, adding that number is determined by the permits handed out over the previous year.

The EAV – the assessed value of all property within the village – is used to determine how property tax is divided.

As the proposed levy is more than 5% over the previous year’s, Johnsburg will need to publish a legal notice of the proposed increase.

The tax levy consideration comes shortly after the village board voted to increase its sales tax next year, taking advantage of a change in state law that allows such increases without voter approval for non-home rule communities.

A truth-in-taxation public hearing and final vote for the levy is expected to come on Dec. 9, the final Village Board meeting for the year.

While the board voted unanimously to approve the estimate, that vote “is not binding and is not committing the board to, ‘This is what we are going to do,’” with the levy, City Attorney Michael Smoron said.

Sofiakis did not say what the increased levy could mean for a Johnsburg resident’s portion of the total tax bill.