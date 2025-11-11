Operation Green Light in McHenry honors Veterans Day, plus other vets’ events

McHenry worked with American Legion Post 491 and McHenry County to light up Miller Point Park and Veterans Park for Operation Green Light, seen here on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025, honoring Veterans Day. (Photo provided by Barb Neises)

The McHenry Riverwalk, Miller Point Park, Veterans Park and City Hall, along with businesses around the city, will glow green through Tuesday night in honor of veterans.

The lights are part of the national Operation Green Light, promoted by the National Association of Counties.

“The initiative encourages people to change one light to green during the week of Veterans Day ... to show appreciation and raise awareness of the challenges veterans face,” according to a post on the McHenry Riverwalk Facebook page.

Barb Neises, a McHenry Riverwalk Foundation board member, said she reached out to a parks and recreation employee about the initiative and, “within hours, he turned the Riverwalk pedestrian bridge, fire globes, City Hall, Veterans Park and Neumann Park green. It was an incredible show of community pride.”

McHenry American Legion Post 491 also partnered with The Home Depot stores in Crystal Lake and Volo, which donated over 125 green light bulbs for the campaign, Post Commander Chad Miller said.

The bulbs were sold for $10 each, with proceeds benefitting the Fisher House Foundation. That organization provides free lodging for families of hospitalized veterans and service members receiving care at military and Veterans Administration medical centers.

While Operation Green Light runs from Nov. 4 to Nov. 11, McHenry will probably leave the lights on “for a day or two longer than that,” said Bill Hobson, parks and recreation director.

He first learned of the weeklong remembrance via a proclamation from the McHenry County Council of Governments, Hobson said.

McHenry’s pedestrian bridge, fire globes and Veterans Park gazebo are already pre-strung with color-changing LED lights, Hobson said, allowing the city to change the lights by season.

“We have made them pink in October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month or red, white and blue for the Fourth of July,” Hobson said, adding the green will be back for ShamROCKS the Fox, McHenry’s St. Patrick’s Day festival.

This is the first time the city has worked with an outside organization to light the city facilities. “This was the American Legion and the Riverwalk Foundation – a collective effort to do this” and honor veterans this week, Hobson said.

