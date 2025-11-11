Operation Green Light in McHenry honors Veterans Day, plus other vets’ events

The McHenry Riverwalk, Miller Point Park, Veterans Park and City Hall, along with businesses around the city, will glow green through Tuesday night in honor of veterans.
The lights are part of the national Operation Green Light, promoted by the National Association of Counties.
“The initiative encourages people to change one light to green during the week of Veterans Day ... to show appreciation and raise awareness of the challenges veterans face,” according to a post on the McHenry Riverwalk Facebook page.
Barb Neises, a McHenry Riverwalk Foundation board member, said she reached out to a parks and recreation employee about the initiative and, “within hours, he turned the Riverwalk pedestrian bridge, fire globes, City Hall, Veterans Park and Neumann Park green. It was an incredible show of community pride.”
McHenry American Legion Post 491 also partnered with The Home Depot stores in Crystal Lake and Volo, which donated over 125 green light bulbs for the campaign, Post Commander Chad Miller said.
The bulbs were sold for $10 each, with proceeds benefitting the Fisher House Foundation. That organization provides free lodging for families of hospitalized veterans and service members receiving care at military and Veterans Administration medical centers.
While Operation Green Light runs from Nov. 4 to Nov. 11, McHenry will probably leave the lights on “for a day or two longer than that,” said Bill Hobson, parks and recreation director.
He first learned of the weeklong remembrance via a proclamation from the McHenry County Council of Governments, Hobson said.
McHenry’s pedestrian bridge, fire globes and Veterans Park gazebo are already pre-strung with color-changing LED lights, Hobson said, allowing the city to change the lights by season.
“We have made them pink in October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month or red, white and blue for the Fourth of July,” Hobson said, adding the green will be back for ShamROCKS the Fox, McHenry’s St. Patrick’s Day festival.
This is the first time the city has worked with an outside organization to light the city facilities. “This was the American Legion and the Riverwalk Foundation – a collective effort to do this” and honor veterans this week, Hobson said.
Other area Veterans Day happenings:
- Members of the Knights of Columbus Patriotic 4th Degree from the Bishop Boylan Assembly of McHenry will place American flags at the gravesites of veterans starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday at McHenry County Memorial Park Cemetery, 11301 Lake Ave. in Woodstock. Family and friends are welcome to participate.
- McHenry County and local veterans groups will host a ceremony at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the County Administration Building, 667 Ware Road, Woodstock.
- McHenry VFW Post 4600, 3002 W. Route 120, will host a ceremony at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Veterans will also receive a free meal on Veterans Day. Post hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Heritage Woods of McHenry, 4609 W. Crystal Lake Road, hosts a free veterans museum and ice cream social at 2 p.m. Tuesday. RSVP to 815-344-2690.
- Fox Lake Veterans Day ceremony is 11 a.m. Tuesday at Fox Lake Train Station, 32 Nippersink Blvd., hosted by the Fox Lake American Legion Post 703. Auxiliary volunteers are also distributing poppies throughout the community. Donations received help to support programs for local veterans, military personnel, and their families. Visit foxlakeamericanlegion.org.
- All McHenry County offices are closed Tuesday for Veterans Day.