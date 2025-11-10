Shaw Local

Man shoots himself in leg at Marengo gun range

64-year-old transported to Rockford hospital

By Janelle Walker

A 64-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he accidentally shot himself in the leg in Marengo, officials said.

The Marengo Fire & Rescue District was called about 7:15 p.m. Nov. 5 to D5 Ranges, a gun shop and shooting range, 131 E. Prairie St., for a report of a patron there with a leg wound, Public Information Officer Alex Vucha said.

According to a Marengo police report, the injured man was taking a training course at the range and was holstering his pistol when it discharged. He was hit in the thigh above the knee. A bystander applied a tourniquet before EMTs arrived on the scene, according to the report.

He was taken to OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford with injuries not considered life-threatening, according to a news release.

The Marengo police report said no arrests or charges were expected from the accidental discharge.

